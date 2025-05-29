Jorge Martin breaks silence, confirms intentions to leave Aprilia MotoGP team

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has revealed in a statement that he is intending to leave Aprilia at the end of the 2025 season, following bombshell reports this month.

Following the French Grand Prix, a stunning report emerged from Spanish media claiming Jorge Martin was looking to exercise a performance clause in his contract with Aprilia to leave the manufacturer at the end of 2025.

The performance clause is based on where Aprilia was in the championship after the first six rounds of the season, though there were reports that Martin was willing to extend this deadline.

This came despite Martin spending most of 2025 on the sidelines with injury.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Aprilia released a statement effectively shutting down any prospect of Martin breaking contract and warding off interested parties.

It is thought Honda is Martin’s preferred destination.

Aprilia went on to win the British GP with Marco Bezzecchi, with CEO Massimo Rivola stating afterwards that this was a message to Martin that the RS-GP can be a winner.

Martin has been silent since the initial reports broke, but has now taken to his Instagram to release a lengthy statement on the matter where he confirms he is looking to leave Aprilia at the end of the year.

He confirms that he has been willing to extend the performance clause deadline, and is urging Aprilia to “respect” its contract with him.

The full statement reads: “I would like to share with all the fans, media and people who follow my career a clear explanation about my situation with Aprilia.

“At no time have I ever breached the contract. When we signed it, I agreed with Aprilia that, if certain circumstances were not met, I reserved the right to decide my future for 2026.

“This was an essential condition for me to accept the contract proposal they offered me at that time.

“When I made the decision to change manufacturers last year, one of my premises was to have the possibility to test the bike in real circumstances and to understand the team and its working methodology.

“In this way I could feel comfortable signing for tow years instead one, and so we included that condition.

“Faced with the situation of having to make a decision on a date that is established by contract, I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season.

“I have always done so respectfully, clearly and with the sole intention of taking control of my future as a professional athlete.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances that have occurred as a result of the crashes, although it is true that they do not affect what we agreed, have conditioned this phase.

“This is why I have always been in open dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of grands prix after my return to competition.

“The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026. I have always been honest with Aprilia, I have always valued the bike, the team and the effort off all of the people part of the project.

“The only thing that I ask is that my will and the spirit of what we agreed at the time with Aprilia will be respected.

“There is no conflict or reproach. I just want to be able to look ahead with clarity, after very difficult times and a very serious injury, and to continue to give the best of myself of and off the track.”

Aprilia has not yet responded to this, though Martin’s statement is at odds with the manufacturer’s released last week.