Aprilia denies Jorge Martin MotoGP contract break talks, wards off admirers

The Aprilia MotoGP team has made its first official statement on reports that Jorge Martin is looking to quit his contract for 2026, insisting that no discussions have taken place.

Following the French Grand Prix, a bombshell report from motorsport.com stated that reigning world champion Jorge Martin was looking to quit Aprilia at the end of the year.

Martin was reportedly looking to exercise a performance clause in his contract surrounding the competitiveness of the Aprilia by the French GP, which he is said to have been unconvinced by despite spending very little time on the bike this year.

The Spaniard has only competed in one round in 2025 due to numerous injury issues and is currently expected to sit out until at least July’s German Grand Prix.

Part of the report claimed that Martin had offered an extension of the performance clause deadline to September, while it is thought he is looking at a move to the factory Honda team.

Aprilia has now made its first official statement on the matter on the eve of the British Grand Prix, denying the reports and insisting that the contract it has must be honoured between both parties.

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026),” it read.

“Aprilia Racing has honoured it in full, within the agreed upon timelines and terms, and will continue to do so in the future.

“Aprilia Racing denies that any negotiations have taken place between the parties to modify the duration of the contract, which remains as originally agreed upon.

“The team has no comment on matters that do not directly concern it but expects other teams to refrain from making any kind of offer to riders who are under contract.

“Such behaviour would, in any case, not be legitimate.

“The entire team will continue to support Jorge throughout his recovery process, as it always has, and looks forward to seeing him back on track with the RS-GP.”

Jorge Martin is yet to say anything on the matter.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will continue to deputise for him at this weekend’s seventh round of the 2025 season at Silverstone.

The marque scored its first MotoGP podium at Silverstone in 2021, while Aleix Espargaro won for the marque in 2023.