Pedro Acosta: “I hardly made a mistake” in German MotoGP fall

Pedro Acosta explains how riding so close to the limit means “every slight moment” can end in a crash.

Pedro Acosta’s promising start to the German MotoGP ended in a gravel trap, as the Red Bull KTM rider crashed out of an early fifth place.

The Spaniard was running in the lead group when he became the third of nine falls during the race, with only ten riders reaching the chequered flag.

“We don’t want to think about what could have been,” Acosta said.

“We were four laps at the front with the guys, but it was tough to follow them because we have less margin for error.”

Pedro Acosta explains German MotoGP crash

Acosta explained that the Turn 3 crash came from a ‘slight’ difference in speed.

“I hardly made a mistake,” he said. “At the end, what I feel when I'm behind all the other brands, especially one [Ducati], is that they have much more room to make mistakes.

“For us] every slight moment, a mistake or something different, can end like today, in a crash.”

He added: “I went very slightly faster than the lap before, but much slower than in practice.

“OK, I had hard-medium tyres and a full tank of fuel, but the bike is quite sensitive to these changes.

“Anyway, four laps in the front, good passes. We were maintaining the pace of Alex [Marquez] and Bezzecchi.

“It was a solid weekend, always in the top five. We were just missing a little bit to put it all together. We’ll keep going.”

Acosta now looks ahead to Brno, as the Czech circuit returns to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020, a MotoGP race KTM famously won with Brad Binder.

“The last time we went to Brno it was quite nice for KTM, so we’ll cross our fingers!”

Binder was the sole KTM finisher in Germany, in seventh, with both Tech3 riders missing the grand prix.

Free practice for the Czech Grand Prix begins on Friday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Pedro Acosta: "I hardly made a mistake" in German MotoGP fall
