Cadillac has “even bigger aspirations” after maiden WEC win

Cadillac has “even bigger aspirations” following its first-ever World Endurance Championship victory in Sao Paulo on Sunday, according to Will Stevens.

Stevens, Alex Lynn and Norman Nato guided Jota’s factory-entered No. 12 Cadillac V-Series.R to victory in the fifth round of the 2025 WEC, leading home the sister No. 38 car shared by Jenson Button, Sebastien Bourdais and Earl Bamber.

General Motors’ luxury brand has been competing in the WEC’s Hypercar class since 2023, with a third-place finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in its debut season previously standing as its best result.

A switch from Chip Ganassi Racing to Jota as its factory partner, coupled with the addition of a second full-season entry, has helped transform Cadillac into a more consistent contender in 2025, and the team finally converted its strong qualifying pace into a breakthrough race win in Sao Paulo.

Former Formula 1 driver Stevens said the result in Brazil was just the “beginning” for Cadillac as it targets becoming a regular frontrunner in the WEC.

“Honestly, it's just amazing for everyone in this program,” said the Briton. “To get Cadillac’s first win for us in the 12 car is pretty special.

“But obviously, for us at Jota as well and carrying on the tradition of getting wins every year, I think it’s super special. So this is only the beginning of a long program we have together.

“A goal for this year was to win a race, but we have even bigger aspirations: to keep on winning races and tick off the big boxes we want to achieve in this program. So very special.”

The No. 12 Cadillac started the race from pole position but lost the lead to the No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh of Julien Andlauer on the opening lap, then dropped to third after serving a drive-through penalty for a tyre infraction.

However, a well-executed undercut late in the second hour propelled the car back into the lead, with Stevens, Lynn and Nato going on to build a commanding advantage of nearly a minute by the end of the six-hour race.

Lynn, a key part of Cadillac’s LMDh programme since its inception, said the win was deeply meaningful for both him and the entire crew.

“Honestly, this is now year number three of me racing this car and year number four of driving it,” he said. “Personally, it’s a huge sense of satisfaction.

“It’s been a huge journey with Cadillac, and to finally win a WEC race is special. It's been a lot of hours driving the car and a lot of hours working on it, and it means everything.”