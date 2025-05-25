Aprilia send strong words to Jorge Martin as Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP

Jorge Martin
Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola had a blunt message for Jorge Martin as his teammate Marco Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP.

MotoGP champion Martin was at home, sidelined by injury amid doubts over his future, as Aprilia enjoyed their best day in the premier class since Maverick Vinales won at COTA last year.

Bezzecchi profited from Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo’s ill fortune to take over the lead at Silverstone, and convert it into his first win for his new manufacturer.

But Aprilia CEO Rivola wanted to address the absent Martin immediately after.

“This is a message to Jorge. Our bike can win,” Rivola said.

Marco Bezzecchi
Martin stunned the MotoGP paddock with shock talk that he could use a contract clause to quit Aprilia in 2026.

There remains question marks about whether Martin could yet give Aprilia time, when he returns from injury, to prove their project’s worth.

However without him in attendance, Aprilia made a major statement at Silverstone.

No matter what mood Martin comes back in, his relationship with Aprilia will be in question.

He will also return to a garage where his teammate, already a two-time race winner, has now bagged the first Aprilia win of 2025.

“It’s amazing, it has been a really tough time for me in the past month,” Bezzecchi said.

“I started a new adventure, Aprilia trusted in me. We work hard.

“We have been through tough periods in the past races but we never gave up.

“The whole factory at Noale, thanks to them.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

