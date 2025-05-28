Ai Ogura aiming for Aragon MotoGP return after leg surgery

Trackhouse rider missed British GP with injury

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura has undergone successful surgery on a leg fracture and is hopeful of being able to compete next weekend at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Ai Ogura suffered a nasty crash in FP1 during last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which left him with a fracture to the top of his tibia on his right leg.

The Japanese rider completed one lap in Practice at Silverstone before abandoning the rest of the weekend, at which point the full extent of his injury was discovered.

Trackhouse confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ogura has undergone successful surgery on his leg injury and is hopeful he will recover sufficiently in time for next week's Aragon Grand Prix.

“The surgery is done," Ogura said.

"I think everything went quite well and I feel pretty OK with my knee.

"I just need a bit of time to get back to 100% fitness.

"It’s quite difficult and we will see if I can make it to Aragon. I’m trying to do what I can to recover my leg but, in situations like these, you can’t do too much. I will just do what I can and prepare for the next race."

Ogura has enjoyed a solid rookie season in the premier class so far on the satellite Aprilia, scoring a best of fifth in the opening round of the campaign in Thailand.

For much of the season, Ogura has been Aprilia's leading rider, though has slipped to 12th in the standings to 43 points and 13 points adrift of lead rookie Fermin Aldeguer in 10th in the championship. 

Trackhouse won't have to replace Ogura for Aragon if he proves unfit to compete, but a longer spell on the sidelines will cause it a headache as Aprilia's test rider Lorenzo Savadori is currently deputising for the injured Jorge Martin at the marque's factory team.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
31m ago
Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?
Peter Hickman, FHO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ai Ogura aiming for Aragon MotoGP return after leg surgery
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini injured in ‘heavy’ Suzuka test crash
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Why the FIA are clamping down on flexi wings at the F1 Spanish GP
Gorgio Piola Design
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results
Nicolo Bulega

More News

RR
3h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying updates LIVE!
Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
4h ago
Unhappy Gabriel Bortoleto lashes out at ‘embarrassed’ Kimi Antonelli
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1 Feature
4h ago
Will F1’s flexi-wing clampdown halt McLaren at Spanish GP? Five key questions
McLaren on track in Monaco
F1 News
5h ago
Glum Ferrari Spanish GP forecast made amid ‘big engineering job to fix’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
6h ago
F1 radio drama overshadows “more worrying” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton