Ai Ogura aiming for Aragon MotoGP return after leg surgery

Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura has undergone successful surgery on a leg fracture and is hopeful of being able to compete next weekend at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Ai Ogura suffered a nasty crash in FP1 during last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which left him with a fracture to the top of his tibia on his right leg.

The Japanese rider completed one lap in Practice at Silverstone before abandoning the rest of the weekend, at which point the full extent of his injury was discovered.

Trackhouse confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ogura has undergone successful surgery on his leg injury and is hopeful he will recover sufficiently in time for next week's Aragon Grand Prix.

“The surgery is done," Ogura said.

"I think everything went quite well and I feel pretty OK with my knee.

"I just need a bit of time to get back to 100% fitness.

"It’s quite difficult and we will see if I can make it to Aragon. I’m trying to do what I can to recover my leg but, in situations like these, you can’t do too much. I will just do what I can and prepare for the next race."

Ogura has enjoyed a solid rookie season in the premier class so far on the satellite Aprilia, scoring a best of fifth in the opening round of the campaign in Thailand.

For much of the season, Ogura has been Aprilia's leading rider, though has slipped to 12th in the standings to 43 points and 13 points adrift of lead rookie Fermin Aldeguer in 10th in the championship.

Trackhouse won't have to replace Ogura for Aragon if he proves unfit to compete, but a longer spell on the sidelines will cause it a headache as Aprilia's test rider Lorenzo Savadori is currently deputising for the injured Jorge Martin at the marque's factory team.