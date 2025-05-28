Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini injured in ‘heavy’ Suzuka test crash

The factory Honda MotoGP team has announced that Luca Marini suffered multiple injuries in a ‘heavy’ Suzuka test crash and will remain under observation in Japan.

Luca Marini has been in Japan this week testing Honda’s CBR1000RR-R at the Suzuka circuit as part of preparations for the 8-Hour endurance race, as he vied for a place in HRC’s line-up for the 2025 event.

Honda says Marini completed a successful first day on the bike on Tuesday, but crashed “heavily” on Wednesday.

Marini is said to have suffered numerous injuries, including a dislocated left hip, multiple fractures and a collapsed lung.

Honda has said in a brief statement that Marini will remain in hospital in Japan under observation until he is fit enough to travel home.

The statement read: “On Wednesday, May 28, Luca Marini suffered a heavy fall while testing for the Suzuka 8-Hour and will remain in Japan for observation and recovery.

“After the British GP, Luca Marini travelled to the Suzuka Circuit for a first test on the CBR1000RR-R SP.

“Having completed a successful first day, the Italian began the second day of his program but crashed heavily.

“Suffering from a dislocated left hip, damage to the ligaments in his left knee, fractures in the sternum and left collarbone, and a right-sided pneumothorax, Marini was transferred to local hospital and stabilised.

“Marini will remain under observation in Japan until he is deemed fit to travel.

“Honda HRC and the Honda HRC Castrol team will support Marini fully in his recovery.”

Marini is currently the second-best Honda in the championship after the first seven rounds of the season.

The Italian sits 13th in the standings on 38 points and a best result of eighth.

He is out of contract with Honda at the end of this season and noted at the recent British Grand Prix that he has been in talks about extending beyond this year.

The next MotoGP round will take place next weekend at Aragon, though the extent of his injuries makes him unlikely to be a starter.

Honda has two test riders in Takaaki Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro it could call on to replace Marini.