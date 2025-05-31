Do the Italian TV broadcasters know Pedro Acosta’s No1 choice of new team?

The preferred destination for Pedro Acosta, if he exits KTM, has been pointed out in Italy.

Acosta has made little secret of his dissatisfaction with the competitiveness of his KTM in his second MotoGP campaign.

“Im not patient,” he said in frustration at Silverstone.

But he retains a reputation as a star for the future so his list of admirers is long.

Where will Pedro Acosta be in 2026?

Despite interest from elsewhere, Acosta is only interested in a Ducati, Sky Italia report.

“He is not willing to accept other solutions,” the MotoGP broadcaster in Italy reports.

That is bad news for Honda who had been strongly linked with Acosta.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna is acutely aware of Acosta’s prodigious ability.

But, importantly, Acosta does not want to break his link to KTM with haste or conflict, the report states.

Acosta is tied to KTM into 2026 and beyond on a multi-year contract.

That complicates a potential exit, because Honda (when speaking about Aprilia’s Jorge Martin) insisted they would not try to sign a rider who was under contract with another manufacturer.

But Honda, despite their pots of money, would seem to be out of the hunt for Acosta’s signature because he wants a winning bike immediately.

Ducati could offer him a factory-spec machine in their VR46 team. Although VR46 have backed Franco Morbidelli, currently fourth in the MotoGP standings, to earn a new deal.

But the performance of the year-old Ducati this year means that other opportunities for Acosta may exist within their faction.

“His future will probably be defined very late,” Sky Italia report.

Acosta must also wait to hear about KTM’s racing future. Their money problems were solved by Bajaj Auto but they haven’t yet clarified how they envisage KTM’s racing commitments.