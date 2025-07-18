I was Jenson Button's strategist when he won F1 title, now I'm a team principal

James Vowles has played a major role in Williams' current success, according to Jenson Button.

Jenson Button has hailed Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles for helping the entire team work as one unit.

Williams has enjoyed a resurgence in form this year under Vowles’ leadership, with top-five finishes in Melbourne, Miami and Imola allowing it to climb up to fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Button previously worked with Vowles during his stint at Honda and Brawn GP in the 2000s, with the pair winning the 2009 world championship together in a dramatic season.

Vowels went on to enjoy considerable success as the strategy chief at Brackley after Mercedes’ takeover of Brawn GP, while Button moved to another British team in McLaren in 2010 before retiring from F1 after 2016.

The two were reunited in 2023 when Vowles left Mercedes to take charge at Williams, where Button now serves as an ambassador, having made his F1 debut with the team back in 2000.

Button credited much of Williams’ current success to Vowles’ leadership, highlighting his ability to preserve the team’s close-knit culture even after its acquisition by Dorilton Capital.

“This year has been mega for Williams,” he said on the Chris Moyle Show. “It really has. They've made a big step, which is nice. We all like seeing a British team do well.

“And also, I know it's not a family-run team anymore, but it still has that family vibe. And I think with the leadership of James, it's made a big difference. It's really brought everyone together and they are working as one which is good.”

Button also praised Vowles for his clarity in communicating the complexities of modern F1 cars to both drivers and fans.

“He was our strategist when I won the world championship and now he is running a team,” said Button. “He is an extreme individual and I love his way of working.

“He makes it easy for all of us to understand how an F1 car works. He is very articulate but he really brings in the fans to understand where Williams is, where we are going. He has done a really good job so far.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

