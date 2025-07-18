Lance Stroll slammed for “unacceptable” expletive radio outburst after British GP

Ralf Schumacher has criticised Lance Stroll for his expletive-laden outburst over team radio following the F1 British Grand Prix.

Stroll enjoyed a strong race at Silverstone last time out, finishing seventh, two places ahead of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.

The Canadian was running in the podium places but struggled for pace as the track dried out.

Nico Hulkenberg overtook Stroll and then lost out to Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly in the closing laps.

After the race, Stroll delivered a brutal assessment of Aston Martin’s 2025 F1 car.

His engineer, Gary Gannon, praised Stroll for an “amazing finish”.

“Yeah. Crazy car to drive, amazing finish,” Gannon said.

Stroll replied: “Yeah ‘crazy’ is an understatement, I mean it’s the worst piece of sh** I have ever driven in my life to be honest. But it’s ok. 7th.”

Speaking on the Sky Deutschland Backstage Pitlane podcast, Schumacher criticised Stroll for his reaction.

“We are often criticised for being too harsh on him, and maybe we are sometimes,” Schumacher said. “But you could see: In these [Silverstone] conditions, you have to be able to drive a car. And he can, fundamentally. How good, how bad – that’s a bit difficult to say. Alongside Fernando Alonso, who may be of a certain age but is still doing a good job. So, big compliments to the whole team.

“I have to say, this statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it’s a question of manners. You have to imagine the external impact. The mechanics who work there day in, day out so that the two can race – and then the boss’s son comes along and says: ‘Wonderful, and with such a crappy car.’ I have to say, that’s completely unacceptable, that’s an absolute no-go.”

Schumacher calls on Stroll to apologise

It was still a strong weekend for Stroll, who is ahead of Alonso in the drivers’ standings.

Schumacher believes Stroll should apologise to the Aston Martin team.

“I would hope that at the next race he goes and apologises. It’s just a shame, unspeakable, and it indicates a poor upbringing,” Schumacher added.

“I don’t know what movie he thinks he is in, but such statements diminish his own results. These are important points, after all. One mustn’t forget: These are also important bonuses for the mechanics and the like.

“And when someone then ruins it like that – quite honestly, you have to say: Grade F, dear Lance – and apologise to the team.”