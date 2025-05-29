Two options if Enea Bastianini leaves KTM - but they depend on other riders

Enea Bastianini has two options for 2026 if he opts to leave KTM, according to reports in Italy.

Bastianini joined Tech3 KTM when he lost his factory Ducati seat but has endured a difficult season so far.

His best grand prix result of the 2025 MotoGP campaign was P7 at the Circuit of the Americas, but last weekend at Silverstone he was left bemoaning the “worst weekend” of his career.

Two options if Enea Bastianini leaves KTM

Enea Bastianini

Pramac Yamaha or the factory Aprilia team are the interested parties in Bastianini, Sky Italia report.

But, much like when he lost his factory Ducati seat, his fate depends upon rival riders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is reportedly a small step away from penning a deal with Pramac Yamaha.

The new Yamaha satellite team have previously backed their existing riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira’s chances of earning a stay.

Miller insisted that good results on the track will ensure a new contract for 2026, then duly finished seventh at Silverstone.

Bastianini must await Pramac’s decisions over those riders but is also awaiting news on KTM’s plans, the report states.

While the manufacturer has alleviated its financial problems after Bajaj Auto’s £674m deal, their racing future hasn’t been clarified.

Then Bastianini must also wait to discover the fate of Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin has confirmed his intention to pursue an exit from Aprilia in 2026.

The RS-GP he could leave behind became even more enticing when Marco Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP last weekend.

But Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola insisted they would try to heal the rift with star rider Martin.

Bastianini’s exit, therefore, is certainly not assured. And he isn’t a key player in the market, as it stands.

Bastianini’s contract with Tech3 KTM was described as ‘multi-year’ when it was signed.

In 2022, he won the second-most grands prix behind champion Pecco Bagnaia in a breakthrough campaign.

But the Italian has found his adaption to the KTM difficult, culminating in a woeful round last weekend at Silverstone.