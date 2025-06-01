Huge U-turn in Johann Zarco’s Honda 2026 hopes

Johann Zarco previously said he wanted a promotion from LCR to factory Honda

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

Johann Zarco appears to have made a U-turn in his wishes for a 2026 MotoGP contract.

The in-form rider sensationally won the French MotoGP at Le Mans on home soil, then followed it up with a podium at Silverstone.

Those results, coupled with his consistent improvement, proved the quality of MotoGP’s oldest rider - but also indicated the new competitiveness of the Honda.

LCR satellite rider Zarco insisted after winning in Le Mans that he hoped it would help earn him  a factory Honda promotion in 2026.

Current factory rider Luca Marini is out of contract at the end of this year, creating a coveted vacancy.

Zarco already receives factory support while in the productive LCR garage so a promotion would be somewhat for prestige only.

LCR owner Lucio Cecchinello hinted that Honda might look elsewhere, away from Zarco, for a star rider in 2026.

Now Zarco appears to have admitted he would prefer to stay put.

"My relationship with Honda and Cecchinello is very good,” he told Sky Italia at Silverstone.

“Even in Lucio's team we can have even more support and be a third factory bike.

“It would be ideal, we are thinking about how to stay here and be the real number 1 in the Honda team.”

Zarco is fifth in the MotoGP standings, the highest-placed non-Ducati rider.

His efforts have helped create interest in the potentially vacant factory Honda next year, if they opt against keeping Marini.

Marini, incidentally, claims he is also in talks to stay.

But Zarco staying at LCR would open the door to Jorge Martin, should he leave Aprilia .

It would reunite Martin with best mate Aleix Espargaro, who is now a Honda test rider.

But Espargaro has denied ever urging Martin to quit Aprilia and jump ship to Honda.

Honda boss Alberto Puig also stated they would not approach Martin, or any rider, who is contracted to a rival.

Pedro Acosta, who is tied to KTM in 2026, has also been mentioned as a dream signing for Honda.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

