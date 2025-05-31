Huge “I believe their wish is” clue about Honda’s 2026 signing

A big clue has been dropped about who Honda want to put on their factory bike next year.

The Honda has become one of the most coveted MotoGP bikes in this year’s rider market.

Its improving competitiveness, best illustrated by Johann Zarco, has got several riders eyeing up a vacancy for 2026.

LCR satellite rider Zarco has admitted his desire to be promoted into the factory team in place of Luca Marini, whose contract expires this year.

But LCR owner Lucio Cecchinello has strongly implied Zarco will miss out.

“I respect HRC a lot, with all the support and the strong collaboration we have with them,” Cecchinello said.

“I believe that their wish is to keep Zarco in the LCR environment because everything is settled, and is functioning pretty well.

“I believe their priority is to look for another solution.

“The reality is that they will have the final word.

“I keep my fingers crossed that I will keep working with Johann but I still don’t know 100%.”

Who could Honda sign in 2026?

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

After Zarco won the French MotoGP, putting Honda in the spotlight, he hoped it would strengthen his desire to be promoted.

“I know that I will stay with Honda, we just need to decide if… I’m waiting on what Honda really wants,” he said in Le Mans.

However, Zarco already receives factory support while in the LCR garage. Any move into the factory garage would largely be for prestige only, and not a competitive advantage.

Honda could, therefore, prefer to leave their factory bike empty for a big-name import.

Jorge Martin, whose future at Aprilia is embroiled in chaos, reportedly eyed up Honda as his No1 choice for 2026.

But Honda have said they won’t sign a rider who is already committed elsewhere.

Pedro Acosta remains of interest to several manufacturers after the decline in KTM’s performance this year.

“I’m not patient,” Acosta warned after the British MotoGP in a blunt warning to KTM.

Honda would have the deep pockets that might be required to acquire Acosta but, like Martin, he is contracted already in 2026.

Acosta and Toprak Razgatlioglu were rumoured as Honda’s dream two-man factory line-up.

Current incumbent Marini has gone under-the-radar as a genuine possibility to stay in 2026.

Marini insists he is in talks with Honda about a new deal.

