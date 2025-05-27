Aleix Espargaro hits back as Franco Morbidelli accuses him of a personal grudge

The latest row between Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro is hotting up after they clashed at Silverstone.

The furious eyes of Morbidelli could be seen through his visor as he trudged away from an incident involving Espargaro at the British MotoGP.

The Honda wildcard’s fall had wiped out the VR46 rider, too, leading to accusations of a personal grudge.

“I know his way of acting when I am around him,” Morbidelli insisted.

“It can be even worse, actually.

“You can’t get along with everybody.

“I am OK with him but he’s not OK with me, for sure! I can see that on track, I can see that by the way he has behaved with me throughout all of these years.

“I have never felt he was a normal opponent.

“He has always had something extra for me. I don’t know why but that’s okay.”

Aleix Espargaro hits out at Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli

Morbidelli later confirmed he had sustained an injury via social media.

“For the next weeks I’ll be dealing with a fracture on my left foot,” he said.

“Pretty difficult to find the positives but I’m sure that thanks to every beautiful individual together with me in this we will face this hurdle in the best way possible.”

But old rival Espargaro, reacting to a video of Morbidelli saying the words in this story, hit back.

He posted a sarcastic social media response: “Yaaaaasssss mate, I fell on purpose so that, after my fall, my bike would crash into you because I am obsessed with you. OMG the level…”

Morbidelli likened Sunday’s Silverstone incident to his notorious clash with Espargaro in 2020.

Five years ago, Morbidelli conceded vital points in his championship challenge when he was forced off the Misano track by Espargaro.

Then in 2023, Espargaro was fined for slapping Morbidelli on the helmet while they bickered on-track in Qatar,

Morbidelli accused Espargaro of disrespect, asking how he’d explain his actions to his kids. Those words angered Espargaro.

Their latest argument took place in the gravel at Silverstone.

Espargaro gave his side of the story about what words were exchanged away from the cameras with Morbidelli.