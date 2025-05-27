Aleix Espargaro hits back as Franco Morbidelli accuses him of a personal grudge

Latest bust-up between Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli has escalated

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

The latest row between Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro is hotting up after they clashed at Silverstone.

The furious eyes of Morbidelli could be seen through his visor as he trudged away from an incident involving Espargaro at the British MotoGP.

The Honda wildcard’s fall had wiped out the VR46 rider, too, leading to accusations of a personal grudge.

“I know his way of acting when I am around him,” Morbidelli insisted.

“It can be even worse, actually.

“You can’t get along with everybody.

“I am OK with him but he’s not OK with me, for sure! I can see that on track, I can see that by the way he has behaved with me throughout all of these years.

“I have never felt he was a normal opponent.

“He has always had something extra for me. I don’t know why but that’s okay.”

Aleix Espargaro hits out at Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli

Morbidelli later confirmed he had sustained an injury via social media.

“For the next weeks I’ll be dealing with a fracture on my left foot,” he said.

“Pretty difficult to find the positives but I’m sure that thanks to every beautiful individual together with me in this we will face this hurdle in the best way possible.”

But old rival Espargaro, reacting to a video of Morbidelli saying the words in this story, hit back.

He posted a sarcastic social media response: “Yaaaaasssss mate, I fell on purpose so that, after my fall, my bike would crash into you because I am obsessed with you. OMG the level…”

Morbidelli likened Sunday’s Silverstone incident to his notorious clash with Espargaro in 2020.

Five years ago, Morbidelli conceded vital points in his championship challenge when he was forced off the Misano track by Espargaro.

Then in 2023, Espargaro was fined for slapping Morbidelli on the helmet while they bickered on-track in Qatar,

Morbidelli accused Espargaro of disrespect, asking how he’d explain his actions to his kids. Those words angered Espargaro.

Their latest argument took place in the gravel at Silverstone.

Espargaro gave his side of the story about what words were exchanged away from the cameras with Morbidelli.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
35m ago
Tom Tunstall lists injuries and explains recovery process after tragic BSB incident
Tom Tunstall
MotoGP News
41m ago
Aleix Espargaro hits back as Franco Morbidelli accuses him of a personal grudge
Aleix Espargaro
F1 News
1h ago
How Lando Norris put ‘quite a few demons and F1 paddock doubts to bed’
Lando Norris celebrates his first win in Monaco
MotoGP News
1h ago
New MotoGP riders reminded “there are options” outside of Ducati
Ducati
WSBK
1h ago
WorldSBK Misano test LIVE UPDATES!
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Suspicion over which teams will “suffer” from F1 flexi-wing clampdown
Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari explain Lewis Hamilton’s time loss in ‘no man’s land’ Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle reveals 'surprise' flaw in new Monaco GP pit stop rules
Start of the Monaco Grand Prix
IndyCar News
2h ago
Updated 2025 Indy 500 race results after penalties
Alex Palou
F1 News
2h ago
Alex Albon buys George Russell dinner to put heated clash behind them
Alex Albon and George Russell had dinner after the Monaco GP