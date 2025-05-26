Aleix Espargaro, Franco Morbidelli share feisty verdicts after British MotoGP clash

Early Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli clash brought out red flags at the British MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro's crashed Honda, 2025 British MotoGP
The British MotoGP looked to be over for Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli when the HRC wild-card fell under braking on lap 2, with his bike then taking down Morbidelli.

However, all was not lost since oil left on track in the aftermath resulted in red flags and both (along with Alex and Marc Marquez) were able to make the restart.

“I braked a little bit too much because Franco was outside, so I tried to give more space, and instead of that I just crashed,” said Espargaro of the Turn 16 incident.

“Unfortunately, Alex [Rins] and Franco were outside, and the bike hit - I think also Alex - but Franco. So very sorry.”

It was the first time the pair had clashed since the infamous ‘helmet slap’ at Qatar 2023, and there were some heated words as they walked away.

“He said to me, ‘You hit me again’,” explained Espargaro. 

“I said, ‘No, Franco, you have to see the replay. I didn't hit you. I crashed and my bike hit you'. 

"But I think he could not listen to me. Anyway, I can understand him. But nothing I could do.

“Actually, I didn't want to fight Alex or Franco, knowing that they are a lot faster than me. I'm just a wild-card. So I braked a little bit harder, trying to give him the space on the outside. And I made a mistake. I crashed. And then the bike hit his rear wheel.

“So I understand him [feeling angry], but nothing I really could do!”

Franco Morbidelli: “I don't know if I have something broken”

Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli later compared the incident to Misano 2020, when the Italian was forced off track by an accident for Espargaro, before recovering to ninth. 

Morbidelli eventually finished 13 points behind Joan Mir in the world championship.

“I was doing my corner. And again, this is not the first time Aleix crashed to try to… I don't know what to do,” said Morbidelli.

“But exactly like in 2020, when he made me lose my second race in Misano. And finally made me lose the points for the championship.

“And again also, this time he risked just to not make me pass, and he crashed on me again.

“It was a nasty crash. I'm in pain. I don't know if I have something broken, but I take the positives of the day, which was the amazing performance we had.”

Told that Espargaro said he lost control while trying to give him space, Morbidelli replied:

“It’s not a big deal, he won't be here [in] the next races. Forget about it!”

The pair went on to experience contrasting fortunes in the restart.

Morbidelli battled Marc Marquez over third place on the final lap, losing out by just 0.017s, while Espargaro retired due to handling issues on the medium tyres.

"We were able to restart, thanks to the guys who did amazing work in the pitbox," said Morbidelli. 

"I'll take the positives, and the negatives I'll leave on some other side."

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

