Silverstone: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's British MotoGP race at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|196
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|172
|(-24)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|124
|(-72)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|98
|(-98)
|5
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|97
|(-99)
|6
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|88
|(-108)
|7
|^3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|69
|(-127)
|8
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|59
|(-137)
|9
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|58
|(-138)
|10
|˅2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|56
|(-140)
|11
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|45
|(-151)
|12
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|43
|(-153)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|38
|(-158)
|14
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|34
|(-162)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|31
|(-165)
|16
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-167)
|17
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-170)
|18
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|19
|(-177)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|18
|(-178)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-186)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-188)
|22
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-193)
|23
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-194)
Marc Marquez increases his title lead after a dramatic British MotoGP, which ended in a first victory of the season for Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie