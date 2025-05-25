Silverstone: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 196 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 172 (-24) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 124 (-72) 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 98 (-98) 5 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 97 (-99) 6 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 88 (-108) 7 ^3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 69 (-127) 8 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 59 (-137) 9 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-138) 10 ˅2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 56 (-140) 11 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 45 (-151) 12 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 43 (-153) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 38 (-158) 14 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 34 (-162) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 31 (-165) 16 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-167) 17 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 26 (-170) 18 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 19 (-177) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 18 (-178) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 10 (-186) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-188) 22 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-193) 23 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 (-194)

Marc Marquez increases his title lead after a dramatic British MotoGP, which ended in a first victory of the season for Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

