Silverstone: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's British MotoGP race at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

Silverstone: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)196 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)172(-24)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)124(-72)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)98(-98)
5^1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-99)
6˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)88(-108)
7^3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)69(-127)
8˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-137)
9=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-138)
10˅2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*56(-140)
11^1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)45(-151)
12˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-153)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-158)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)34(-162)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)31(-165)
16^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-167)
17˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-170)
18=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)19(-177)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)18(-178)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-186)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-188)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-193)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-194)

Marc Marquez increases his title lead after a dramatic British MotoGP, which ended in a first victory of the season for Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

