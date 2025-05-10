Two riders who want 2026 factory Honda insist they are in contract talks

The 2026 factory Honda seat is suddenly coveted.

For two years, since Marc Marquez ended his big-money contract early just to escape his below-par bike, the Honda has lacked the prestige of old.

But a run of eye-catching performances, and the promise of what might lie ahead, means there is now a race to land next year’s factory bike.

Joan Mir is contracted until the end of 2026 but factory teammate Luca Marini’s deal expires this year, so he is in danger of being replaced.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco has been the manufacturer’s fastest rider for some time and is hoping for a promotion.

But both riders are in talks with Honda about what comes next.

"Yes, we have already started talking to Honda about the renewal,” Marini told Motorsport.com.

“But we are taking it easy, we are taking the time necessary to do things properly. I am never worried.

"I am very happy with the direction that has been taken. Now I can ride much more naturally.

“The bike is improving and a lot of work is being done.”

Marini has finished inside the top 10 in each of the past four grands prix.

It is a welcome improvement after finishing 22nd overall last year.

Johann Zarco in 'positive talks' with Honda

Johann Zarco

But LCR satellite rider Zarco has shone even brighter and hopes to nab Marini’s seat.

“Talks are very, very positive with Honda,” Zarco told Motorsport.com.

“But [being] so clear with Lucio [Cecchinello] is so nice. To speak with him and be 100% honest.

“He knows that a chance to move up to the factory team is important for a rider; for a career also.

“As a fast rider [on a] Honda, it can be interesting to become this number one rider and I would like to make this step.”

However Zarco, the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid, already profits from factory support while in the LCR garage. He is also already contracted directly to the manufacturer.

As such, he stands only to gain the pride of representing a factory team. There is no other material benefit to leaving LCR.

His LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello has, as a result, warned Zarco against making the leap.

“I believe this is the correct environment and in my opinion it would be a pity to change completely,” Cecchinello said.

“I understand also his point of view, of course.

“But I want to say that here in LCR we have the same material, we have the same factory specification development and parts.”

Honda have also been strongly linked with looking outside their existing pool of riders.

Pedro Acosta and Toprak Razgatlioglu have been mentioned as signing, and Honda reportedly dream of fielding them both from their factory garage.

But Zarco, seventh in the MotoGP standings, is hard to ignore.

Zarco was 12th fastest, Marini 11th, in Friday practice for the French MotoGP, the home round for the LCR rider.