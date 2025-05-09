LCR boss ‘sees no point’ in Johann Zarco joining Honda factory team

Zarco’s future remains a big talking point

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Lucio Cecchinello says he ‘doesn’t really see the point’ in Johann Zarco joining Honda’s works MotoGP team as LCR has “the same factory development and parts”.

Johann Zarco’s is one of two Honda contracts up for renewal at the end of the current season alongside Luca Marini’s at the factory HRC squad.

The 34-year-old French rider has expressed a desire to remain with Honda for at least another two years and has made no secret of his push to convince HRC to promote him to its factory team.

Zarco was its leading rider in the standings last year and scored its best race result, while in 2025 he is top Honda in the championship in seventh and achieved HRC’s first top five since 2023 in Qatar.

At LCR, Zarco is contracted directly to Honda and receives full support from the Japanese marque.

Other than the “prestige” of being at a factory team, LCR boss Cecchinello doesn’t see a move away from his out for Zarco as a worthwhile step.

“I mean, of course we wish to continue to work with Johann,” he told the MotoGP world feed during FP1 for the French Grand Prix.

“I think we have created a very good bond between the engineers, with him, the team.

“I believe this is the correct environment and in my opinion it would be a pity to change completely.

“I understand also his point of view, of course.

“But I want to say that here in LCR we have the same material, we have the same factory specification development and parts.

“So, I don’t really see the point other than the prestige to race for the factory. But it’s out of my control. HRC will take the correct decision.”

Cecchinello added: “I always try to imagine myself also on the other side. I also was a rider, I’ve been here for 40 years almost.

“So, I know the situation is and I fully respect all the opinions of all the parties.

“I just try to do my best and keep my fingers crossed. If not, we will take another challenge and I’m sure Honda will continue to support us in the best way like they are doing now.”

Honda’s 2026 rider situation is causing a stir in the paddock, with big names in Pedro Acosta and double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu linked to the Japanese manufacturer.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

