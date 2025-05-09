“Danger for everyone else” because “Marc Marquez has realised…”

A crucial lesson will have been learned by Marc Marquez from his costly crash in Jerez - and it’s bad news for everyone else on the grid.

Marquez entered this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans desperate to forget the crash which cost him a vast haul of points, last time out in Spain.

It was Marquez’s second major crash in a grand prix this year, the first being in Texas. They are the only grands prix he has failed to win in 2025.

It means he trails Alex Marquez by a single point for top spot in the MotoGP standings before racing at Le Mans.

“They are very different crashes,” TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli analysed.

“The first one, basically, Marc was one of the only riders to cut that kerb quite a lot, in dry conditions.

“He just got caught out. He was taking liberties more, the dry line was getting wider, and he got caught by a bit of wet in the paint.

“It was bad luck. He took liberties.

“The Jerez one was different. The strategy would have been to get the hole-shot then check out.

“Which means tyre pressure in the front is a bit high. When that didn’t happen, the first think you think is ‘I need to get to the front immediately because I don’t want the tyre pressure to rise’.

“In Turn 7, he caught up so much. In Turn 8, he was catching Bagnaia so fast.

“We know Marc is tight and talented in left-corners but, at some point, he was going to go.

“He got a bit impatient.”

'Danger for everyone else' noted about Marc Marquez reaction

Marc Marquez

However, it was Marquez’s reaction to falling in Jerez which caught the eye.

“What’s bizarre is that, he crashes then picks the bike up, then from the next lap to the last lap he was quicker than Pecco Bagnaia,” Neil Hodgson assessed.

“Half the fairing was off, so he had no ground-effect on the left-hand side. The foot peg was bent slightly.

“It’s a danger for everyone else because Marc will have realised: ‘What am I doing rushing? I don’t have to panic at the start of races’.

“Marc’s strength is on used tyres. He has said in interviews that’s where he can make the difference.

“I can’t believe that’s the pace he had, with a bent bike!”

An element of red mist, a desperation to fight back against his factory Ducati teammate Bagnaia after an early skirmish, also contributed to Marquez’s fall at the Spanish MotoGP, it is claimed.

“On the opening lap, there was contact between the teammates,” said Hodgson.

“Everyone talked about it, as soon as Marc signed for Ducati. ‘When will there be a contract, there will be contact, neither of them will roll off, they’ll slam into each other!’

“Which they did. Bagnaia came out on top of that first-lap scrap.

“You just know Marc was sat in third, with a slightly bloody nose from his teammate, thinking ‘I am going to lamp you back’.

“I think that was also a percentage of why the crash happened.”