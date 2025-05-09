2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'30.764s 21/22 321k 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.576s 20/20 315k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.620s 20/21 314k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.633s 8/20 319k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.640s 17/19 310k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.678s 20/20 314k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.742s 16/16 313k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.804s 20/20 313k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.857s 13/18 311k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.873s 20/21 318k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.922s 16/18 317k 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.947s 18/20 315k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.999s 18/18 315k 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.009s 17/18 313k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.041s 20/21 314k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.159s 22/22 319k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.394s 11/15 312k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.546s 18/19 314k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.672s 20/20 311k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.083s 9/17 308k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.367s 15/18 311k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.908s 5/14 308k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 29.919s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Marc Marquez began the French MotoGP weekend half a second clear of the rest of the field, led by KTM's Brad Binder, during Free Practice 1 at Le Mans.

Seeking to rebound from his Jerez mishap, Marc, who had a revised chassis available, was quickest for much of the 45 minutes.

Binder then shot into second on his final lap - albeit after fitting new rubber - demoting title leader Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Marc's factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia to third and fourth.

Rookie Ai Ogura impressed with a late fifth place for Trackhouse Aprilia, also after a tyre change, pushing home star - and Spanish Grand Prix pole and podium finisher - Fabio Quartararo to sixth for Yamaha.

Quartararo spent much of the session in fourth, just ahead of countryman Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), who was eventually classified in eighth after a late lap by Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati).

Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) made it two rookies in the top nine, with Maverick Vinales in tenth for the home Tech3 KTM team. Of the top ten, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Aldeguer and Vinales stayed on the same set of tyres while Binder, Ogura, Morbidelli and Zarco put on fresh rubber for their final runs.

Raul Fernandez, optimistic after the Jerez test, walked away from his heavily damaged RS-GP after a crash at the start of the session.

Morbidelli, returning after missing the Jerez test due to a neck contusion, later suffered a much lighter fall.

Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins then crashed on entry to the Dunlop chicane, as the final five minutes began.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.