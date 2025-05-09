2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'30.764s21/22321k
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.576s20/20315k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.620s20/21314k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.633s8/20319k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.640s17/19310k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.678s20/20314k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.742s16/16313k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.804s20/20313k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.857s13/18311k
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.873s20/21318k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.922s16/18317k
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.947s18/20315k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.999s18/18315k
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.009s17/18313k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.041s20/21314k
16Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.159s22/22319k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.394s11/15312k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.546s18/19314k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.672s20/20311k
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.083s9/17308k
21Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.367s15/18311k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.908s5/14308k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 29.919s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Marc Marquez began the French MotoGP weekend half a second clear of the rest of the field, led by KTM's Brad Binder, during Free Practice 1 at Le Mans.

Seeking to rebound from his Jerez mishap, Marc, who had a revised chassis available, was quickest for much of the 45 minutes.

Binder then shot into second on his final lap - albeit after fitting new rubber - demoting title leader Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Marc's factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia to third and fourth.

Rookie Ai Ogura impressed with a late fifth place for Trackhouse Aprilia, also after a tyre change, pushing home star - and Spanish Grand Prix pole and podium finisher - Fabio Quartararo to sixth for Yamaha.

Quartararo spent much of the session in fourth, just ahead of countryman Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), who was eventually classified in eighth after a late lap by Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati).

Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) made it two rookies in the top nine, with Maverick Vinales in tenth for the home Tech3 KTM team.

Of the top ten, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Aldeguer and Vinales stayed on the same set of tyres while Binder, Ogura, Morbidelli and Zarco put on fresh rubber for their final runs.

Raul Fernandez, optimistic after the Jerez test, walked away from his heavily damaged RS-GP after a crash at the start of the session.

Morbidelli, returning after missing the Jerez test due to a neck contusion, later suffered a much lighter fall.

Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins then crashed on entry to the Dunlop chicane, as the final five minutes began.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

