2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.
|2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'30.764s
|21/22
|321k
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.576s
|20/20
|315k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.620s
|20/21
|314k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.633s
|8/20
|319k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.640s
|17/19
|310k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.678s
|20/20
|314k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.742s
|16/16
|313k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.804s
|20/20
|313k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.857s
|13/18
|311k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.873s
|20/21
|318k
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.922s
|16/18
|317k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.947s
|18/20
|315k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.999s
|18/18
|315k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.009s
|17/18
|313k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.041s
|20/21
|314k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.159s
|22/22
|319k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.394s
|11/15
|312k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.546s
|18/19
|314k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.672s
|20/20
|311k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.083s
|9/17
|308k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.367s
|15/18
|311k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+3.908s
|5/14
|308k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 29.919s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)
Marc Marquez began the French MotoGP weekend half a second clear of the rest of the field, led by KTM's Brad Binder, during Free Practice 1 at Le Mans.
Seeking to rebound from his Jerez mishap, Marc, who had a revised chassis available, was quickest for much of the 45 minutes.
Binder then shot into second on his final lap - albeit after fitting new rubber - demoting title leader Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Marc's factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia to third and fourth.
Rookie Ai Ogura impressed with a late fifth place for Trackhouse Aprilia, also after a tyre change, pushing home star - and Spanish Grand Prix pole and podium finisher - Fabio Quartararo to sixth for Yamaha.
Quartararo spent much of the session in fourth, just ahead of countryman Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), who was eventually classified in eighth after a late lap by Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati).
Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) made it two rookies in the top nine, with Maverick Vinales in tenth for the home Tech3 KTM team.
Of the top ten, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Aldeguer and Vinales stayed on the same set of tyres while Binder, Ogura, Morbidelli and Zarco put on fresh rubber for their final runs.
Raul Fernandez, optimistic after the Jerez test, walked away from his heavily damaged RS-GP after a crash at the start of the session.
Morbidelli, returning after missing the Jerez test due to a neck contusion, later suffered a much lighter fall.
Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins then crashed on entry to the Dunlop chicane, as the final five minutes began.
The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.
Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend but rookie Chantra is still recovering.
Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.
Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.
After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.
However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.