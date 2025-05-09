Aleix Espargaro to make second MotoGP wild-card at Silverstone

Aleix Espargaro to continue Honda development with Silverstone MotoGP wild-card.

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro will return to the MotoGP grid for a second Honda wild-card appearance at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old former Aprilia race-winner made his first race appearance for Honda during the recent Spanish round, where he looked to have secured 14th - and what would have been his first Honda points - before being penalised for low tyre pressure.

Espargaro’s prototype RC213V was handed to Joan Mir for the post-race test, with fellow ex-racer turned test rider Takaaki Nakagami then making his wild-card debut for HRC at Le Mans this weekend.

Honda has confirmed to Crash.net that Espargaro will make it three HRC wild-cards in a row with an appearance at the following Silverstone round, where he took his first Aprilia podium in 2021 and won in 2023.

Espargaro retired from full-time competition at the end of last year and immediately switched to Honda testing duties.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

