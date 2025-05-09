Aleix Espargaro will return to the MotoGP grid for a second Honda wild-card appearance at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old former Aprilia race-winner made his first race appearance for Honda during the recent Spanish round, where he looked to have secured 14th - and what would have been his first Honda points - before being penalised for low tyre pressure.

Espargaro’s prototype RC213V was handed to Joan Mir for the post-race test, with fellow ex-racer turned test rider Takaaki Nakagami then making his wild-card debut for HRC at Le Mans this weekend.

Honda has confirmed to Crash.net that Espargaro will make it three HRC wild-cards in a row with an appearance at the following Silverstone round, where he took his first Aprilia podium in 2021 and won in 2023.

Espargaro retired from full-time competition at the end of last year and immediately switched to Honda testing duties.

