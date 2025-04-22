Honda target two-rider dream team which would rock MotoGP

Honda have reportedly set their sights on a two-man rider line-up which would stun MotoGP.

The manufacturer has finally shown signs of recovery in the early part of the 2025 MotoGP season but, behind-the-scenes, they are supposedly working on acquiring riders who could take them to a higher level.

Honda have been widely linked with Pedro Acosta and Toprak Razgatlioglu but Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport insists that the manufacturer wants to acquire both.

It would resemble a star-studded duo unmatched by anybody except Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia in today’s MotoGP, and brings back memories of classic Honda or Yamaha partnerships when they ruled the series.

“Honda is also working on a ‘coup project’ with the aim of taking both riders,” the newspaper reports.

“In great secrecy, the negotiation to take Pedro Acosta, today - with Marc Marquez, the most ‘pampered’ rider, is open and continues.”

The newspaper adds: “The goal is to bring the Turk into the team as well.”

A key date in their quest to sign Acosta is just days away, they report.

Factory KTM rider Acosta has been left frustrated by his bike’s lack of performance this season, but they have a chance to address it at the Jerez test on Monday following the Spanish MotoGP.

If Acosta is left unhappy by KTM’s progress at the Jerez test, his head will be turned by Honda, the newspaper reports.

Honda complications to sign Pedro Acosta and Toprak Razgatlioglu

Acosta is on a multi-year contract with KTM, and Pit Beirer was keen to remind their rivals that the star rider is tied down.

The newspaper report insists that Honda would place Razgatlioglu into their World Superbike Championship team in 2026, before bringing him to MotoGP a year later.

The logic is that MotoGP switches to Pirelli tyres in 2027. Razgatlioglu has already mastered those tyres in WorldSBK, where he is the reigning champion, so would enter with a competitive advantage.

However, his manager indicated that if he stays in WorldSBK next season it would likely be to stay with BMW.

BMW are keen to keep Razgatlioglu with a big new contract.

Razgatlioglu also has other options in the MotoGP paddock, potentially including Yamaha who he represented in WorldSBK, because he has opened the door to satellite teams.

Acosta, meanwhile, has an eye-catching alternative option.

The VR46 team have been heavily linked with signing Acosta, and could tempt him with the best bike in MotoGP. They have access to one factory-spec Ducati which would give Acosta identical machinery to Marquez and Bagnaia.