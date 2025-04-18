Toprak Razgatlioglu opens door to MotoGP satellite teams - and mentions Yamaha

A further clue about Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP options has been dropped by Kenan Sofuoglu.

The World Superbikes champion’s manager has already claimed they have found a “solution” to take him to MotoGP but didn’t confirm any details.

Sofuoglu has now admitted that their search is not limited to factory MotoGP teams, opening the door to satellite squads.

“Ducati’s philosophy with Pramac has shown that there is no longer this gap between factory and satellite teams,” Razgatlioglu’s manager told GPOne.

Jorge Martin won the 2024 MotoGP title for Pramac on a factory-spec Ducati, edging Pecco Bagnaia from the manufacturer’s factory garage.

This year, Pramac have joined Yamaha as their satellite team but they continue to catch the eye, particularly through Jack Miller’s P5 finish in the Americas MotoGP.

Yamaha option for Toprak Razgatlioglu?

“Pramac is now a factory team and its riders can play on a level playing field with Yamaha riders and even manage to beat them,” Sofuoglu said.

“Toprak knows this, and this is no longer a problem for him.

“He wants the support of the manufacturer and the factory bike, and the colour of the bike does not matter to him.

“By the way, on some occasions, a sponsor like Red Bull can change the story.

“Obviously Yamaha has another sponsor but on a different colour M1, it would be possible.

“Yamaha, however, is just an example. It doesn’t mean he has signed with them.

“However, Toprak is very excited about this idea related to MotoGP. But now it is too early to say more.”

Razgatlioglu won the WorldSBK title for the second time last year, his first with BMW.

He is facing much more competition from Ducati, and Nicolo Bulega this year, and his BMW contract will expire at the end of the season.

BMW have been linked with a big-money offer to keep their star man in WorldSBK.

But Razgatlioglu’s head has been turned by MotoGP, where Honda are also credited with an interest.

He has history with Yamaha, winning his first WorldSBK title riding their bike.

But a previous MotoGP test did not do enough to convince Yamaha to give him a race seat.

Now they appear to be back on the table as Razgatlioglu considers one of the key rider market moves of 2025.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

