Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP: "Found a solution but we can't announce yet"

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s “dream and challenge” is to race in MotoGP, according to Kenan Sofuoglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Two-time World Superbike Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s “dream and challenge” is to move to MotoGP, according to his manager, Kenan Sofuoglu.

The five-time Supersport World Champion has been in the centre of attention in both the MotoGP and WorldSBK paddocks in the early part of this season as he tries to negotiate a path for Razgatlioglu to move to MotoGP.

Several possibilities have been rumoured so far, with a move to Honda’s WorldSBK project in 2026 followed up by a MotoGP move in-sync with the rule changes for 2027 touted, as well as a possible move to the Pramac Yamaha team.

Sofuoglu isn’t yet in a position to announce anything, but has said that “we have found a solution” to Razgatlioglu’s future.

Toprak Razgatlioglu edges closer to MotoGP

“It’s clear that Toprak would like to go to MotoGP,” Sofuoglu told Italian publication GPOne at at last weekend’s Dutch Round.

“In the last two weeks we have been trying to figure out how to make this move concrete.

“We have found a solution but we cannot announce it yet, because at the moment we are discussing and evaluating everything in detail.

“Should this opportunity be defined, within a few days we would then have found the project to build.

“Just [last week] I had a meeting with this manufacturer. The company has ideas, Toprak and I laid out ours, and they seemed very interested.

“At the same time there is BMW, which wants to retain Toprak for 2026.

“This is certainly an option because they are happy with him.

“The fact is that Toprak’s dream and challenge is to go and race in MotoGP. This is what he wants.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

