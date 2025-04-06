Huge price set by BMW on new contract offer to keep Toprak Razgatlioglu

BMW are reportedly preparing a big offer to keep Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The World Superbikes champion has been linked with a switch to MotoGP in 2026.

Razgatliglu’s current deal with BMW expires at the end of this season so he must decide his future, and will likely have multiple tempting offers due to the form shown over the past year.

But BMW will not lie down and allow Razgatlioglu to walk away without a fight.

They will offer him a new contract worth €2m per season, according to GPOne.

It is an offer with win bonuses which would reportedly be competitive with anything he might receive if he goes to MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu’s availability is the key rider market intrigue across both WSBK and MotoGP for 2026.

Some onlookers have advised Razgatlioglu to wait an extra year before moving to MotoGP in 2027, when Pirelli will become the tyre supplier.

He is already an expert at taming the Pirelli tyres in WSBK and could find an immediate advantage in this regard compared to MotoGP riders who will be adjusting from Michelins.

Razgatlioglu laughed off claims that he has already struck an agreement with Honda’s MotoGP project for next year.

He stormed to three victories at last weekend’s Portimao WSBK round, to creep closer to Nicolo Bulega at the top of the standings.

