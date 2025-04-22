Brad Binder announces wonderful personal news

KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder makes a family announcement

Brad Binder has announced heartwarming news from his personal life.

The MotoGP rider and his wife Courtney Binder have welcomed a baby girl called Navy into the world.

“We have never known love like this,” Courtney Binder posted to social media.

“She is our heart outside our chest. Your dad and I love you with every part of us from now until forever.”

The baby girl was born on Easter Sunday.

Finally, a reason to smile for KTM rider Binder in 2025.

The new MotoGP season has been tough going for Binder and his manufacturer.

They thought they’d found a breakthrough last time out in Qatar when Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales crossed the line in second, but he was hit with a tyre pressure penalty and demoted to 14th.

But Binder and factory teammate Pedro Acosta have had very little to enjoy on the track since KTM’s financial problems were revealed during the winter.

The KTM has lost its status as Ducati’s closest challenger this year.

Binder’s best grand prix result has been P7 in Argentina.

But, buoyed by his heartwarming family news, Binder will return at this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP hoping to kickstart his season.

