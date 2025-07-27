Aprilia avoid concessions demotion, but miss out on development help

Aprilia react to remaining in Group C for MotoGP concessions - and missing out on extra aid

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia avoided dropping into the lowest category for MotoGP concessions, but will miss out on development opportunities as a result.

Last weekend’s Czech MotoGP was a cut-off point before each manufacturer is fixed into their category for the rest of the season.

Aprilia knew they needed to score 10 points on Saturday and Sunday in Brno to remain in Group C with KTM, and avoid a demotion into the bottom category which includes Yamaha and Honda.

The in-form Italian brand was able to easily achieve this.

The irony is that a drop into Group D would have given Aprilia extra engine development and in-season testing with race riders, including Jorge Martin who returned from injury in Brno so might want the extra laps.

However, team boss Paolo Bonora insisted they are happy to have avoided the drop into Group D.

“I am so sure about it. We will remain in ‘C’,” Bonora told TNT Sports.

“The ‘D’ ranking allows us to have more engine, more fairing, more testing. “But we are looking to be at the top. We have worked for years to beat the other competitors.

“We know there is something to recover, there is a gap. We know. But session by session, race by race, we bring new parts and new electronics.”

Aprilia vow to keep 'momentum and mood'

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia have caught the eye and become Ducati’s top competition in recent weeks.

Marco Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP and achieved podiums at Assen and Brno.

Martin’s impressive return at the Czech MotoGP offers optimism for what he might achieve after the summer break.

Even Trackhouse have stepped up to the plate, with Raul Fernandez scoring four consecutive top-10 finishes.

Aprilia have been handed plaudits for the development of their package, aided by test rider Lorenzo Savadori who deputised for the absent Martin.

“We like to work with our feet on the ground, with very realistic goals,” Bonora said.

“To be honest, we would like to keep this momentum and this mood inside the garage.

“Most of the job, I am totally sure, is done by the riders and their feeling.

“The riders can put 100% of their energy into the bike.

“We don’t want to put a lot of expectations onto them.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

