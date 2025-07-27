2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at Balaton Park, where the first Hungarian WorldSBK round since 1990 is taking place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in a damp Superpole Race that saw most riders on slicks but some on intermediates. The Turkish rider added victory in the 1,000th WorldSBK race to those he took in the 800th and 900th races.

Sam Lowes was second for his third podium of the season, while Alvaro Bautista was third.

Lowes led for a period in the first half of the race after Razgatlioglu, who led from the start, ran wide in the first section of the lap and dropped to third, then to fourth behind Bautista. Once Razgatlioglu regained his composure, he was able to lap almost one second faster than Lowes to catch him before passing on lap seven at the first turn.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth, ahead of Xavi Vierge who matched Honda's best result of the season in fifth.

Axel Bassani took sixth place, ahead of Ryan Vickers and Tarran Mackenzie who both passed Danilo Petrucci at the end - Petrucci falling back in the second half of the race on his intermediates after being among the podium battle in the beginning.

Petrucci was also passed by Jonathan Rea for ninth at the end, finishing 10th in the end.

Nicolo Bulega was another rider who chose an intermediate rear tyre. He struggled from the beginning and finished 13th. He now trails Razgatlioglu by 21 points in the riders' standings.

World Superbike results from the Balaton Supeprole Race are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R2.810
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R7.251
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R110.216
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10.509
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.295
7Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.005
8Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R17.065
9Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R118.241
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R20.192
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R124.264
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99825.144
13Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R26.920
14Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R127.193
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR30.438
16Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R144.776
17Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R56.587
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Hungarian WorldSBK Superpole Race win “very special” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
28m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia avoid concessions demotion, but miss out on development help
43m ago
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
Updated starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton in the pitlane
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar Results
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca - Warm Up results
1h ago
Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca.
IndyCar News
Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey: How the race will begin
1h ago
Alex Palou will start on pole at Laguna Seca.

More News

F1 News
Nico Rosberg tells Toto Wolff what he must do to solve Kimi Antonelli crisis
1h ago
George Russell
RR News
Peter Hickman's update after surgery on nerve damage from Isle of Man TT crash
1h ago
Peter Hickman
F1 News
What McLaren have told their drivers ahead of Belgian GP
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row at Spa
WSBK Results
2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.