Results from the Superpole Race at Balaton Park, where the first Hungarian WorldSBK round since 1990 is taking place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in a damp Superpole Race that saw most riders on slicks but some on intermediates. The Turkish rider added victory in the 1,000th WorldSBK race to those he took in the 800th and 900th races.

Sam Lowes was second for his third podium of the season, while Alvaro Bautista was third.

Lowes led for a period in the first half of the race after Razgatlioglu, who led from the start, ran wide in the first section of the lap and dropped to third, then to fourth behind Bautista. Once Razgatlioglu regained his composure, he was able to lap almost one second faster than Lowes to catch him before passing on lap seven at the first turn.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth, ahead of Xavi Vierge who matched Honda's best result of the season in fifth.

Axel Bassani took sixth place, ahead of Ryan Vickers and Tarran Mackenzie who both passed Danilo Petrucci at the end - Petrucci falling back in the second half of the race on his intermediates after being among the podium battle in the beginning.

Petrucci was also passed by Jonathan Rea for ninth at the end, finishing 10th in the end.

Nicolo Bulega was another rider who chose an intermediate rear tyre. He struggled from the beginning and finished 13th. He now trails Razgatlioglu by 21 points in the riders' standings.

World Superbike results from the Balaton Supeprole Race are below.