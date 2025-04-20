Claim about Honda WSBK switch confronted by Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kenan Sofuoglu sets the record straight about Toprak Razgatlioglu's links to Honda

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s manager has addressed the suggestion they could move to Honda… in World Superbikes.

While Honda’s MotoGP project has been strongly linked with Razgatlioglu, there is an interesting hypothesis involving their WorldSBK team, too.

The claim is that Razgatlioglu could be attracted by the manufacturer, initially staying in WorldSBK on a Honda in 2026.

He would then switch to Honda’s MotoGP team in 2027, when Pirelli have replaced Michelin as the tyre supplier.

Razgatlioglu has mastered Pirelli tyres in WorldSBK and this could be a key area of advantage for him, if he moves to MotoGP in 2027.

Kenan Sofuoglu, his manager, has had his say on this rumour.

Honda option for Toprak Razgatlioglu?

“Should we stay in SBK, I think the best choice is to stay in BMW, because the project is very solid and competitive,” Sofuoglu told GPOne.

“Plus they believe so much in him and they are happy.

“If we wanted he could have already left last year from BMW, but in the end we decided to stay, keeping our promise.

“BMW has to work hard to retain a rider like Toprak, but it is not just about money.

“That is not the main reason why he went there, but the project.”

Razgatlioglu’s BMW contract is expiring at the end of this season and Sofuoglu has made it clear that they are pursuing a move into MotoGP.

Previous flirtations with MotoGP, including a test when he was a Yamaha WorldSBK rider, came to nothing.

But now Razgatlioglu is a two-time WorldSBK winner, and the defending champion, feted for his masterful riding style.

Meanwhile, Honda’s MotoGP project is slowly improving after years of sub-par performances.

They have an interesting vacancy for 2026, with Luca Marini’s contract expiring.

Johann Zarco has impressed for LCR Honda, while they are also credited with an interest in offering huge money to sign Pedro Acosta.

But Razgatlioglu is also a key piece of the rider market this year, and his decision will inevitably have a knock-on effect.

