Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig says the brand is “interested” in Jorge Martin, but “we would never try to get a rider that has an ongoing contract with someone”.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin has been topic of intense paddock speculation following a bombshell report that he is looking to quit Aprilia at the end of the year.

Aprilia denied on Thursday at the British Grand Prix that discussions had taken place between both parties about breaking contract, while Martin is due to appear at an Aprilia event next week.

The main rumour is that Martin wants to exercise a performance clause in his contract with Aprilia to break free from it and sign for the works Honda squad for 2026.

Honda boss Puig says “you are an idiot” not to be interested in a rider like Martin, but insists it will not make any moves while he is under contract with Aprilia.

“There are possibilities, there are rumours in the paddock and still we need to see what happens,” he told the MotoGP world feed about its 2026 factory vacancy.

“Honda is a company that wants riders who want to come and race for us.

“This is priority number one. This is a period where we are still waiting and checking what the possibilities are.

“But at this moment, I would lie to you if I said we have a clear plan on what to do.”

When asked if Aprilia’s statement was aimed at Honda, Puig replied: “I don’t think so.

“Of course, not only Honda, but I think all the teams in the paddock are interested in a rider like Martin - he’s a world champion.

“If you are not interested, you are an idiot. But we would never try to get a rider that has an ongoing contract with someone.

“Everybody knows this and this is not Honda’s style.

“We would never go into a problem like this. But if you ask me if we have an interest in Jorge Martin as a rider, of course.

“It’s normal. We are interested in fast riders. If we was available, he is one of the riders to consider clearly.”

Luca Marini’s contract with the Honda factory team expires at the end of this season, with the Italian noting on Thursday at Silverstone that discussions have been ongoing over a 2026 deal.

At present, it now seems most likely that Johann Zarco remains at LCR on a factory Honda contract.

With his current contract expiring, he has repeatedly expressed a desire to join Honda’s factory team for 2026.

Pedro Acosta has also been a name linked to Honda in recent months, though if the Martin rumours prove to be true then the former moving to HRC is unlikely as both riders have the same manager.

Acosta is also under contract with KTM for 2026.