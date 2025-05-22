Luca Marini reveals status of Honda talks amid whispers about replacements

Luca Marini admits “it’s not easy” to balance racing in MotoGP with contract negotiations to secure a future.

Factory Honda rider Marini’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and his bike is now coveted.

Far from the below-par machine Marini signed up to ride, at the start of 2023, as a replacement for the outgoing Marc Marquez, now his Honda is seen as progressive and improving.

LCR rider Johann Zarco put himself in the shop window by winning the French MotoGP and insists he wants to move into the factory team.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, the World Superbikes champion, and KTM’s Pedro Acosta are also reportedly eye-catching targets for Honda.

But Marini could yet pen a new deal for 2026, he insists.

Luca Marini reveals update on Honda contract talks

Asked if he has held talks with Honda, he responded: “Yes. Many. I told you a few races ago that we are talking about a renewal of the contract.

“Everything is under control, I will say.

“We both want the best for us. Let’s see in the next months or weeks.

“I hope for as soon as possible. But we don’t have a window, like in football.

“That would be good for everybody but it’s impossible. For everybody it is the same, so we handle it.”

But Marini admitted: “For sure, it’s not easy to manage.

“But we learn to do these kind of things. At the end of your contract you try to renew it, or change, depending upon the situation.

“You would like, as soon as possible [to be finalised].

“It’s your life, it’s not just the sport. There are many things around. It is a job.

“It can happen, to get distracted. But not on track. We grow up learning many things in our childhood, and one of these is that when you close the visor it’s just about performance on the bike.”

Luca Marini sets goal for British MotoGP

Luca Marini

Marini is wary of the cold conditions for this weekend’s British MotoGP.

“This will be, I won’t say a problem, but a condition which isn’t easy,” he said.

“Michelin will bring us one more soft tyre for the front. This is smart, I’ve asked many times but it hasn’t happened. This time, yes, so thankyou.

“We will need soft tyres for this GP.

“It’s a good track for MotoGP bikes. It’s big, it’s wide, you can use a lot of torque, so it’s a pleasure to ride here.

“It will be a challenge to manage the grip.

“We have good potential to fight for the top 10.”

Marini might have joined LCR Honda stablemate Zarco on the podium at Le Mans last time out, but he misjudged his tyre and pit stop strategy.

He said afterwards that he was “angry with myself”.

Two weeks on, Marini reflected: “We will try to learn from mistakes, and do a better results.

“I was hungry for the opportunity. Something like this happens maybe twice, or once, per championship.

“Justice! In those conditions everybody can win. Try to be smart or lucky.

“I did everything well. My performance was okay in wet conditions.”