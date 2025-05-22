Aleix Espargaro denies urging MotoGP champion Jorge Martin to join Honda

Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro says “I never pushed” Jorge Martin to join the Japanese marque in MotoGP from 2026, amid rumours of a possible split between the Spaniard and Aprilia.

A bombshell report following the French Grand Prix claimed that reigning champion Jorge Martin is looking to break his contract with Aprilia for next year.

Martin is said to be trying to exercise a performance clause in his contract to get out of it for 2026, with paddock rumours linking him to the factory Honda squad.

Aprilia issued a statement on Thursday ahead of the British Grand Prix denying that there have been negotiations between both parties around breaking their contract.

Since that initial report on Martin, speculation has been rife as to what role Aleix Espargaro has had in it as the three-time grand prix winner was instrumental in convincing Aprilia to sign the 2024 world champion.

On Thursday at Silverstone, Espargaro - who is wildcarding with Honda this weekend - moved to quash this speculation.

“Nothing I can say,” he began.

“The only thing that I would like to say is that if Jorge is in Aprilia - I’m not saying that it’s my fault or it’s thanks to me - but I pushed Aprilia management a lot, I pushed Jorge a lot to try to convince him as much as possible.

“He had to decide between two or three different manufacturers and I pushed him quite a lot to sign for Aprilia.

“I never, ever - I swear - talked to him to join Honda. I think it’s not the right time yet.

“Obviously Jorge’s an amazing rider. Every team would like to have the world champion, that’s for sure.

“I would love to see Jorge winning races with Aprilia. But the one thing I would say is that I never pushed him to join Honda.”

While there has been denial from Aprilia that these negotiations with Martin have taken place, Espargaro intriguingly noted that he is “not surprised” about the situation.

Elaborating, he said: “This is about the athletes and their minds.

“Nobody in this room, not even me, can understand how much he was suffering through the first three or four months of the year during the injury, due to the frustration.

“So, when you are in this position you never know what you will do, what your head will decide.”

But Espargaro did also throw his support behind Aprilia. Having spent eight years with the brand, Espargaro says he was made to feel like its Valentino Rossi.

Asked by crash.net if he felt in his years with Aprilia that he could trust its management, he replied: “I always felt that I had an amazing treatment from Aprilia management.

“I have huge respect for that team. I feel they have the perfect balance between competition and family mood. I as very, very happy.

“I always felt like I was the Valentino Rossi for them. But once again, it’s not about me, it’s not about Aprilia.

“It’s about a rider who had been at the top of the world and suddenly was at the bottom.

“So, it’s difficult to understand what you would do in his position. But whatever he decides I will respect and try to stay close to him.”