2025 British MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1, heavy crash for Ai Ogura

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez led the opening practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone, as Ai Ogura suffered a heavy crash late on in FP1.

Marc Marquez comes into this weekend’s seventh round of the season at Silverstone leading the championship by 22 points.

Going without a win at Silverstone since 2014, Marc Marquez began the weekend in dominant fashion as he led FP1 by 0.365 seconds from VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.

Alex Marquez completed the top three for Gresini Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia was eighth at the end of the 45-minute session.

A mostly uneventful session, the yellow flags were brought out in the final minute after Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura crashed heavily going through Turn 2.

Ogura was flicked from his RS-GP at the Farm Curve and was seen limping away from his stricken motorcycle.

The first session of the British GP weekend began with French GP winner Johann Zarco setting the early pace on his LCR Honda.

Zarco led the way inside the first five minutes with a 2m02.009s, before Marc Marquez made his first visit to the top of the standings on his works Ducati.

Marquez raised the benchmark to a 1m59.810s, which was quickly but briefly better by factory Aprilia runner Marco Bezzecchi with a 1m59.343s.

A 1m58.844s moments later returned Marquez to the top of the order, with the Spaniard cementing his position with a 1m58.702s with around 20 minutes remaining.

This time would not be bettered at the chequered flag.

However, there was a small issue for Marquez at the end of the session as a problem with his bike stopped him from getting out for the practice start segment.

Morbidelli proved to be Marquez’s closest challenger on a 1m59.067s after a late blast put him up to second ahead of Alex Marquez.

Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia ahead of Jack Miller on the first of the Yamahas.

The Pramac rider was trailed by 2016 British GP winner Maverick Vinales on the first of the KTMs, while Fabio Quartararo was seventh on an updated factory Yamaha despite sitting out the first 10 minutes of FP1 as punishment for ignoring marshal instructions at Le Mans.

Pecco Bagnaia was eighth, with Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) rounding out the top 10.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra had a crash after the session.

Full 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix FP1 results