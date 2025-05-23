2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'58.702s
|9/17
|338k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.365s
|16/16
|332k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.421s
|8/16
|331k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.462s
|11/17
|330k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.485s
|10/16
|332k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.520s
|9/16
|333k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.721s
|6/12
|328k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.842s
|13/16
|333k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.879s
|16/17
|332k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.929s
|14/15
|335k
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.006s
|11/15
|329k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.014s
|5/16
|331k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.037s
|15/16
|334k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.104s
|10/16
|329k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.131s
|8/18
|332k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.601s
|9/17
|335k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.607s
|13/15
|327k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.998s
|14/16
|331k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.095s
|12/17
|330k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.369s
|4/16
|331k
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.537s
|10/14
|327k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.943s
|13/14
|328k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+3.024s
|15/16
|327k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 57.309s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)
MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez kicked off his quest for a first Silverstone win since 2014 on top of the timesheets during FP1 for the British MotoGP.
Marquez's only issue came after the session, when he nursed his GP25 back to the pits with a technical problem and was forced to miss the practice start session, where riders gather crucial set-up data for their holeshot devices.
Nonetheless, the factory Ducati star was the only rider in the 1m 58s in FP1, finishing 0.365s clear of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who fitted new rubber for his final run.
Morbidelli demoted Alex Marquez’s Gresini machine from second on his final lap, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales completing the top six.
Rookie Ai Ogura walked away from a fast accident at turn 2, at the end of the session.
Fabio Quartararo - who used some new aero tweaks this morning - had to sit out the opening ten minutes of FP1 for an argument with marshals while attempting to re-join after crashing in his home French MotoGP.
The Frenchman was seventh fastest ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, who was 0.842s behind team-mate Marquez.
2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.
Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery - and fell after the session, on his way around for a second practice start.
Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race, for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.