2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP

 

2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'58.702s9/17338k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.365s16/16332k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.421s8/16331k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.462s11/17330k
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.485s10/16332k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.520s9/16333k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.721s6/12328k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.842s13/16333k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.879s16/17332k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.929s14/15335k
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.006s11/15329k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.014s5/16331k
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.037s15/16334k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.104s10/16329k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.131s8/18332k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.601s9/17335k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.607s13/15327k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.998s14/16331k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.095s12/17330k
20Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.369s4/16331k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+2.537s10/14327k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.943s13/14328k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.024s15/16327k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 57.309s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez kicked off his quest for a first Silverstone win since 2014 on top of the timesheets during FP1 for the British MotoGP.

Marquez's only issue came after the session, when he nursed his GP25 back to the pits with a technical problem and was forced to miss the practice start session, where riders gather crucial set-up data for their holeshot devices.

Nonetheless, the factory Ducati star was the only rider in the 1m 58s in FP1, finishing 0.365s clear of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who fitted new rubber for his final run.

Morbidelli demoted Alex Marquez’s Gresini machine from second on his final lap, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales completing the top six.

Rookie Ai Ogura walked away from a fast accident at turn 2, at the end of the session.

Fabio Quartararo - who used some new aero tweaks this morning - had to sit out the opening ten minutes of FP1 for an argument with marshals while attempting to re-join after crashing in his home French MotoGP.

The Frenchman was seventh fastest ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, who was 0.842s behind team-mate Marquez.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery - and fell after the session, on his way around for a second practice start. 

Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race, for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1, heavy crash for Ai Ogura
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
15m ago
Returning hero helping Scott McLaughlin "complete" career at Indy 500
Scott McLaughlin
MotoGP Results
17m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
23m ago
Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Monaco
F1 News
24m ago
£3m rare McLaren hoisted onto £30m yacht in daring show of wealth at F1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco Grand Prix

More News

F1 News
24m ago
Max Verstappen's luxury £10m yacht spotted at F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1
39m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer “extra motivated” for British MotoGP after Le Mans success
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set to make public appearance at Aprilia event
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia needs “to start again from zero” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.