2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'58.702s 9/17 338k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.365s 16/16 332k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.421s 8/16 331k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.462s 11/17 330k 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.485s 10/16 332k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.520s 9/16 333k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.721s 6/12 328k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.842s 13/16 333k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.879s 16/17 332k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.929s 14/15 335k 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.006s 11/15 329k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.014s 5/16 331k 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.037s 15/16 334k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.104s 10/16 329k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.131s 8/18 332k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.601s 9/17 335k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.607s 13/15 327k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.998s 14/16 331k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.095s 12/17 330k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.369s 4/16 331k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +2.537s 10/14 327k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.943s 13/14 328k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.024s 15/16 327k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 57.309s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez kicked off his quest for a first Silverstone win since 2014 on top of the timesheets during FP1 for the British MotoGP.

Marquez's only issue came after the session, when he nursed his GP25 back to the pits with a technical problem and was forced to miss the practice start session, where riders gather crucial set-up data for their holeshot devices.

Nonetheless, the factory Ducati star was the only rider in the 1m 58s in FP1, finishing 0.365s clear of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who fitted new rubber for his final run.

Morbidelli demoted Alex Marquez’s Gresini machine from second on his final lap, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales completing the top six.

Rookie Ai Ogura walked away from a fast accident at turn 2, at the end of the session.

Fabio Quartararo - who used some new aero tweaks this morning - had to sit out the opening ten minutes of FP1 for an argument with marshals while attempting to re-join after crashing in his home French MotoGP.

The Frenchman was seventh fastest ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, who was 0.842s behind team-mate Marquez.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery - and fell after the session, on his way around for a second practice start.

Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race, for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.