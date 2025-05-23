Fermin Aldeguer “extra motivated” for British MotoGP after Le Mans success

Two weeks on from a maiden MotoGP podium at Le Mans, Fermin Aldeguer says he has “extra motivation” for this weekend’s Grand Prix of the United Kingdom.

Aldeguer’s anticipation of this weekend has also been amplified by words from his Gresini Racing teammate: Alex Marquez.

“Alex [Marquez] told me that this is one of the nicest tracks for a MotoGP bike,” Aldeguer said on Thursday ahead of the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom.

“After the Le Mans race, I’m extra motivated to arrive here, to do the same.”

Aldeguer said he was able to take additional confidence from the fact he was able to be fast in both dry and wet conditions at Le Mans.

“This is very important also because we don’t have a lot of experience in wet conditions with this bike, just the first six or seven laps of the race with the wet,” he said.

“I started to take more feeling, better, and going faster.

“Here, maybe the wet will arrive but it’s the same for all riders. I don’t know if it’s better or not – I think no, I prefer dry conditions because it’s more safe and it’s where you improve and where I need to do more laps.”

Rain is not the only potential way for the weather to influence this weekend’s race, with strong winds typical of Silverstone expected.

Aldeguer said that he benefits in such conditions because of his size, but also that the British circuit is “not so fun” when it’s windy.

“It’s the same for all riders,” Aldeguer said on the subject of the wind.

“I’m very tall, this is important and is a good point for me because my movement is better with the wind.

“This track, with wind is not so fun because it’s very fast and you have a lot of changes of direction with a lot of speed, but we will see.”

Carchedi relationship “very natural”

Replacing Marc Marquez for the 2025 season, Aldeguer inherited the eight-time World Champion’s crew chief for his rookie season: Frankie Carchedi.

The Murcian rider said his relationship with Carchedi is “very natural” after six races together.

“It’s very natural,” Aldeguer said. “Now, with the races, we understand better how to work and the way to go.

“I think we have a good base in the setting for the wet and for the dry conditions – Frankie [Carchedi] is very strong in the wet because he is [from] England and he does a lot of races.

“But, at the end, it’s the rider who does the difference and, until now, we are working in the same way and I’m super-happy to work with him.