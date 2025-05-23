Jorge Martin set to make public appearance at Aprilia event

Aprilia has confirmed that Jorge Martin will join the factory’s other MotoGP riders, plus 250GP and WorldSBK champion Max Biaggi, for their upcoming All Stars event.

Martin’s Aprilia future is currently the subject of intense speculation after a Le Mans meeting to settle a performance clause reported ended in deadlock.

The young Spaniard - currently recovering from his latest injuries, sustained during his lone Aprilia appearance of the season in Qatar - has remained silent, but Aprilia released an official statement on Thursday warning that:

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026). Aprilia Racing has honoured it in full, within the agreed upon timelines and terms, and will continue to do so in the future.”



“…The entire Team will continue to support Jorge throughout his recovery process, as it always has, and looks forward to seeing him back on track with the RS-GP.”

Aprilia has subsequently named Martin as attending its All Stars event at Misano on June 1 alongside team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, Biaggi, factory test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

Tickets for the event – the on-track action for which includes ‘the spectacular race of stars, the MotoGP bikes, and the legendary Aprilia 2-strokes that made history - along with the champions who rode them – are available from Aprilia.com.