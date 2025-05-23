Jorge Martin set to make public appearance at Aprilia event

Jorge Martin to join fellow Aprilia MotoGP riders in upcoming All Stars event.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Aprilia has confirmed that Jorge Martin will join the factory’s other MotoGP riders, plus 250GP and WorldSBK champion Max Biaggi, for their upcoming All Stars event.

Martin’s Aprilia future is currently the subject of intense speculation after a Le Mans meeting to settle a performance clause reported ended in deadlock.

The young Spaniard - currently recovering from his latest injuries, sustained during his lone Aprilia appearance of the season in Qatar - has remained silent, but Aprilia released an official statement on Thursday warning that:

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026). Aprilia Racing has honoured it in full, within the agreed upon timelines and terms, and will continue to do so in the future.”
 
“…The entire Team will continue to support Jorge throughout his recovery process, as it always has, and looks forward to seeing him back on track with the RS-GP.”

Aprilia has subsequently named Martin as attending its All Stars event at Misano on June 1 alongside team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, Biaggi, factory test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

Tickets for the event – the on-track action for which includes ‘the spectacular race of stars, the MotoGP bikes, and the legendary Aprilia 2-strokes that made history - along with the champions who rode them – are available from Aprilia.com.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1, heavy crash for Ai Ogura
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
15m ago
Returning hero helping Scott McLaughlin "complete" career at Indy 500
Scott McLaughlin
MotoGP Results
17m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
23m ago
Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Monaco
F1 News
24m ago
£3m rare McLaren hoisted onto £30m yacht in daring show of wealth at F1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco Grand Prix

More News

F1 News
24m ago
Max Verstappen's luxury £10m yacht spotted at F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1
39m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer “extra motivated” for British MotoGP after Le Mans success
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set to make public appearance at Aprilia event
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia needs “to start again from zero” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.