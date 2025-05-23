Francesco Bagnaia needs “to start again from zero” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles

Three-time World Champion Francesco Bagnaia says his current MotoGP struggles need him to “start again from zero” at this weekend’s British MotoGP.

Bagnaia’s consistent start to the 2025 season was undone somewhat at Le Mans, when he DNF’d in both races for the first time in MotoGP’s Sprint era.

The Ducati Lenovo Team has been complaining of a lack of front feeling all season, but Le Mans was the low point for his season between the bad race results and a sixth-place qualifying.

He holds hope, though, that he will be back to his best at Silverstone this weekend.

“I hope he [the best Bagnaia] will be back soon because [in] Le Mans, until Saturday morning, everything was fine, I was happy with my feeling, also with used tyres I was competitive.

“Then, from the qualifying until the Sunday race it was a nightmare, it was a bit of a disaster.

“We just need to start again from zero, work like we’ve always done and just try to improve.

“One thing that is super-important is that you don’t forget how to ride your bike. This is something very important to remind everyone.

“We are just working to solve our problems.”

The setup work for this weekend already started before the Silverstone weekend for Bagnaia, he said, as he looks to find a way to adapt to the front feeling of what he described as a “softer” Desmosedici GP in 2025.

“We spoke about it a lot at home,” he said.

“We just saw that this new bike has something that makes a bit of difference in terms of braking: it looks like the front is softer, so we just need to adapt to it and try to do something different.

“We spoke about it and we will will start with two different setups: we will try [them] in FP1 and [see] which one is better, then try to go forward with it.”