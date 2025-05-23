One rider highlights big British MotoGP weather risk

Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira has warned that forecast wind gusts during the MotoGP British Grand Prix will be “really hard” for the riders.

The 3.67-mile Silverstone circuit is one of the fastest venues on the current MotoGP calendar due to its flowing layout.

But the former RAF airfield site has no protection from the wind, which can cause problems for MotoGP bikes when gusts pick up.

This weekend’s British Grand Prix is due to be impacted by uncertain weather, with strong gusts expected for Sunday.

Miguel Oliveira says gusts above 40km/h become problematic for MotoGP bikes, which has been made worse in recent years with the development of aerodynamics in the series.

“You have a little bit of everything, so the fast, flowing part - there’s a big wind gust forecast for the next few days, so that will be extra hard and a little bit tricky to do,” he said on Thursday at Silverstone.

“Over 40km/h [can be problematic].

“I’ll tell you [the forecast for 50km/h] is really hard for us, especially when you have this type of flowing [track].

“One lap you can go on the track and the next you are out.

“Adding that, slipstreams on bikes on the side of you and in front of you.

“[The aero] makes it worse because everything is downforce related. So, you’re leading the bike expecting one thing and the wind gust basically shifts the bike sideways.”

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will be Oliveira’s second since returning from injury.

Following a French Grand Prix he crashed out of having been running well inside the top 10, he spent two days at Misano improving his bike fitness on a Yamaha R1.

He says that test has helped improve his physical condition and believes the pace of a full race weekend will start to “come naturally” now.

“After Le Mans, I went two days to Misano riding the Yamaha R1 just to get some laps in and unlock the muscles,” he added.

“I’m much more ready now than what I was in Le Mans, that’s for sure.

“Obviously, the race pace and the weekend pace is something now getting through the weekends will come naturally.”