One rider highlights big British MotoGP weather risk

Wind could affect British MotoGP round

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira has warned that forecast wind gusts during the MotoGP British Grand Prix will be “really hard” for the riders.

The 3.67-mile Silverstone circuit is one of the fastest venues on the current MotoGP calendar due to its flowing layout.

But the former RAF airfield site has no protection from the wind, which can cause problems for MotoGP bikes when gusts pick up.

This weekend’s British Grand Prix is due to be impacted by uncertain weather, with strong gusts expected for Sunday.

Miguel Oliveira says gusts above 40km/h become problematic for MotoGP bikes, which has been made worse in recent years with the development of aerodynamics in the series.

“You have a little bit of everything, so the fast, flowing part - there’s a big wind gust forecast for the next few days, so that will be extra hard and a little bit tricky to do,” he said on Thursday at Silverstone.

“Over 40km/h [can be problematic].

“I’ll tell you [the forecast for 50km/h] is really hard for us, especially when you have this type of flowing [track].

“One lap you can go on the track and the next you are out.

“Adding that, slipstreams on bikes on the side of you and in front of you.

“[The aero] makes it worse because everything is downforce related. So, you’re leading the bike expecting one thing and the wind gust basically shifts the bike sideways.”

Read more: The unbroken run under threat at the 2025 British MotoGP

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will be Oliveira’s second since returning from injury.

Following a French Grand Prix he crashed out of having been running well inside the top 10, he spent two days at Misano improving his bike fitness on a Yamaha R1.

He says that test has helped improve his physical condition and believes the pace of a full race weekend will start to “come naturally” now.

“After Le Mans, I went two days to Misano riding the Yamaha R1 just to get some laps in and unlock the muscles,” he added.

“I’m much more ready now than what I was in Le Mans, that’s for sure.

“Obviously, the race pace and the weekend pace is something now getting through the weekends will come naturally.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1, heavy crash for Ai Ogura
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
15m ago
Returning hero helping Scott McLaughlin "complete" career at Indy 500
Scott McLaughlin
MotoGP Results
17m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
23m ago
Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Monaco
F1 News
24m ago
£3m rare McLaren hoisted onto £30m yacht in daring show of wealth at F1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco Grand Prix

More News

F1 News
24m ago
Max Verstappen's luxury £10m yacht spotted at F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1
39m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer “extra motivated” for British MotoGP after Le Mans success
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set to make public appearance at Aprilia event
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia needs “to start again from zero” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.