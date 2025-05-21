Alex Marquez makes ominous Marc Marquez prediction for British MotoGP

Marc Marquez, whose only previous Silverstone MotoGP victory was back in 2014, arrived for this weekend’s event claiming:

“I expect a very strong Alex and Pecco, because it’s not one of the best circuits for me. Let’s see if we can be close to them and manage the situation.

“The long right corners are one of my weak points… Here, Catalunya, Qatar. But Qatar this year was different so let's see what we can do.”

Alex Marquez makes British MotoGP prediction

Younger brother Alex agrees that Silverstone suits his own riding style.

“For my riding style, for how I like a track - fast, with no real [hard] braking and slow corners - it's nice,” said Alex, who starts the weekend 22 points behind Marc.

“Jerez and Le Mans, that are really small, tight, you never go full power on a MotoGP bike. This one you can go full, you feel the power and it's nice. So I think it's one you enjoy.”

Marc also suggested Alex might know why he hasn’t won for so long at Silverstone, hinting at some kind of weakness, but the #73 responded:

“I said to him, ‘But you always are fast here!’ In 2018 he broke the engine. In 2019 he lost the win in the last metres [to Alex Rins].

“He's always fighting for the victory here and I think it's just luck or to be better in some strategies to win the race. I have no doubt that he will be super-fast this year with Ducati.”

Alex has also been ‘super-fast’ at many races this season, scoring nine runner-up finishes alongside a debut MotoGP victory at Jerez.

While his year-old GP24 is unlikely to change, the factory spec GP25s of Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio will continue to evolve.

“I think honestly speaking in some situations, in my opinion, already they have some advantage,” Alex said of the GP25s. “Because they have a few different things.

“But from what I know the bikes are quite similar, I would say. So I don't know in which point they will make the difference or if with this new chassis that everybody is speaking about they will find some different setup that will work even better than our one or something.

“We need to wait a little bit. But at the moment, with what we have in the box, we have a good chance to be fast, constant and to be with them.”

