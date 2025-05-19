The unbroken Silverstone run under threat at the 2025 British MotoGP

This weekend’s British Grand Prix could see a unique statistic finally broken in the seventh round of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Since 2010, the British Grand Prix has been staged at the iconic Silverstone circuit having previously been run at Donington Park between 1987 and 2009.

Since returning to the calendar, Silverstone has produced some close racing over the years - such as Alex Rins and Marc Marquez’s battle to the line decided by 0.013 seconds in the former’s favour in 2019.

Coming into this weekend’s British Grand Prix, officially the 12th MotoGP event held since 2010, the circuit holds a unique statistic.

From 2013 until last year, there have been 10 different winners of the British Grand Prix.

The last rider to win in successive years was three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who topped the podium in 2012 before doing so again a year later after an enthralling last-lap battle with Marc Marquez.

Marquez won in 2014, while Valentino Rossi dominated in wet conditions in 2015 to add his name to the winners’ list at Silverstone.

In 2016, Maverick Vinales made history by scoring his first premier class victory and the first for Suzuki since it returned to the premier class in 2015.

Andrea Dovizioso won on the Ducati in 2017, before the hunt for a sixth different winner was put on hold in 2018 when Sunday’s race action was cancelled on safety grounds.

When MotoGP returned to a freshly resurfaced Silverstone in 2019, Alex Rins bagged Suzuki’s second victory at the venue in a thriller against Marc Marquez.

The COVID pandemic meant the British GP couldn’t be held in 2020, while in 2021 Fabio Quartararo took his Yamaha to victory on his way to the world title that year.

Pecco Bagnaia resisted late pressure from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales to take the win in 2022 for Ducati, while Aleix Espargaro overhauled Bagnaia on the last lap of the 2023 British GP to take victory for Aprilia.

Last year saw Enea Bastianini come through to do the double on his factory Ducati to become the 10th successive winner of the British GP.

The only circuit on the current calendar with a run close to this is the French Grand Prix, which has seen seven different riders win since 2019.

Marc Marquez comes into this weekend’s British GP leading the championship by 22 points and looking for his first victory at Silverstone since 2014.

Marquez has won at Silverstone twice in his career, including the 2010 125cc British GP. In both years he did win the British GP, he went on to become world champion.