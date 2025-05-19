Ai Ogura “excited” by Aprilia’s “really competitive” past Silverstone form

Rookie Ai Ogura buoyed by past Aprilia form ahead of this weekend’s British MotoGP.

Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura

Rookie Ai Ogura remains Aprilia’s leading light in the 2025 MotoGP standings as the series rolls into Silverstone this weekend, a venue where the RS-GP has a strong past record.

Ogura is currently eleventh in the world championship standings - it would be eighth and ahead of rookie rival Fermin Aldeguer without the DSQ in Argentina - but only ranked 14th for the 'best qualifier' award.

Starting higher on the grid will thus be Ogura’s first task this weekend, at a track where he holds the Moto2 pole record time. 

Aprilia, meanwhile, started from the MotoGP pole position last year (and was third in the Sprint) with Aleix Espargaro, who won the 2023 Silverstone event after Grand Prix podiums in 2021 and 2022.

“It looks like the Aprilia was really competitive in Silverstone last year and the circuit is also a quite good one for me, so I’m excited to go there,” Ogura confirmed.

“The track is very long, so it’s not easy to understand everything - all parts of the track. I guess it will be a bit complicated with the MotoGP bike, that’s what I expect.

“It’s going to be tough and we’ll see how the conditions look. But, anyway, it’s not a bad circuit for me and I always have fun riding there.

“We’ll just work within the team and try our best to reach our 100% and have a good run in England.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Raul Fernandez used progress at the Jerez test to beat Ogura for the first time this season with seventh place last time at a dry-wet Le Mans.

It was the Spaniard’s first meaningful result of the year, and he’s looking to build momentum this weekend.

“We did a good job in France, so I’m very motivated to continue on this path,” said Fernandez. “I would like to continue with the good feeling we found… I can’t wait to be back on the bike in the UK!”

Team Principal Davide Brivio, who tasted British MotoGP victory twice as a team manager for Suzuki, said:

“We were happy to see Raul improving and we will continue our path with Ai in his rookie season. Silverstone is a great circuit - it’s a good opportunity to assess our progress.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
21s ago
Ai Ogura “excited” by Aprilia’s “really competitive” past Silverstone form
Ai Ogura
F1 News
56s ago
Ferrari demand “stop” to Lewis Hamilton F1 form overreactions
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
22m ago
Jonathan Rea identifies “weakest area” on Yamaha and how he overcame it at Czech WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
24m ago
Joey Logano and Christopher Bell argue after fierce battle for NASCAR All-Star win
Race winner Christopher Bell
MotoGP News
46m ago
Le Mans video shows Bagnaia warn Ducati: “I’m this close to falling…”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint race

More News

MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Why British MotoGP could end KTM’s podium wait in 2025
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Major shareholder set to step in to save KTM
KTM, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Main British MotoGP threat highlighted
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins: MotoGP 2027? “A smaller engine will change nothing”
Alex Rins, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen credited with leading turnaround for Red Bull to become “a McLaren beater”
Max Verstappen