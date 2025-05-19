Le Mans video shows Bagnaia warn Ducati: “I’m this close to falling…”

Latest edition of Francesco Bagnaia’s GOFREE series captures garage conversations during Le Mans MotoGP.

The latest edition of Francesco Bagnaia’s GOFREE – Under the Helmet  YouTube series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Italian’s ongoing battle with front-end issues on the latest Ducati GP25.

Practice footage from the French GP weekend captured candid garage conversations between Bagnaia and team manager Davide Tardozzi.

“The moment you start to lean in, you always have the feeling that you’re at the limit,” Tardozzi says to Bagnaia.

“It’s been like this since the beginning of the year,” replies Bagnaia. “Now I’m drawing a line under it and starting to ride in a different way. Since that’s the way it is.”

Tardozzi nods in agreement: “That’s just the way it is, you get used to it and manage it.”

“It’s just that it’s much harder for me because I’m this close to falling," Bagnaia warns, pinching his fingers.

Falling is exactly what Bagnaia went on to do in both races at Le Mans, creating his first ‘double zero’ since MotoGP’s Sprint format began in 2023.

Bagnaia's first race crash of the season came in the form of an early error during the Sprint. 

Things then went from bad to worse when he was taken out by former team-mate Enea Bastianini at the first chicane of the grand prix.

It leaves Bagnaia 51 points behind new team-mate Marc Marquez, with Alex Marquez of Gresini Ducati 29 points ahead.

“It’s not a comfortable situation,” Bagnaia reflects in the video. “It’s difficult for me to accept this because I’m used to something else.

“I’ve never really acknowledged luck or bad luck. Let’s say that they don’t exist. Bad luck is for those who make mistakes, good luck is for those who win.

“It’s not an easy moment.”

Crew chief Cristian Gabarrini, who in the same episode credits Pecco as “the first to introduce corner speed with a Ducati,” adds:

“The ultimate goal is to give Pecco the best we possibly can. And then ultimately, it’s him who has to make the difference on the track.”

