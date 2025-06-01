One ‘p**sed’ Ducati rider ‘would have done everything differently’ at British MotoGP

Fabio Di Giannantonio had braking problems at Silverstone

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio feels like the British Grand Prix was “a missed opportunity” and “would do everything differently” if he could.

Having made a strong start to the 2025 campaign on his factor-spec Ducati, Fabio Di Giannantonio’s season stalled somewhat through the Spanish and French Grands Prix weekends.

At the British GP, however, Di Giannantonio was able to take a step in bike set-up he had been looking for in order to regain his frontrunning pace.

He translated that into a sprint podium at Silverstone, but struggled to ninth in the grand prix due to an issue with braking that made him easy prey for overtakes.

“Feels like we missed an opportunity because I was feeling very good with the bike,” he said.

“We did an incredible job all weekend long. When I started the race, I was feeling not so good with the brakes.

“So, I was not stopping the bike as I wanted, so it was super difficult to brake - not just hard - on my point.

“So, we were losing too much ground and too many positions, because from the bike other riders were overtaking me in an easy way because I was braking too early.

“So, we have to analyse what happened because I feel like we lost an opportunity because we had the pace to fight for the podium like in the sprint.

“Apart from this, we have to also see the positive things.

“We’ve done an incredible step forward with the bike. The feeling with the bike is much better now. Pissed about today, but we’ll take the positives.”

Di Giannantonio opted for the medium front tyre, with the winning tyre proving to be the soft front in the cool grand prix conditions.

The VR46 rider would have gone in the other direction with tyre choice in hindsight, but also noted that the medium got Marc Marquez to the podium and Di Giannantonio’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli close.

“Let’s say that in my position at the moment I would have done everything differently because when you don’t reach the result that you want you would have tried everything,” he added.

“But every Ducati in front had the medium and they were doing better than me.

“So, it means the tyre wasn’t the problem. We just missed power on braking. So, I would fix something to brake like in the sprint.”

