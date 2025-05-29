Fabio Quartararo points to major Yamaha milestone which might worry Ducati

The British MotoGP ended in tears for Fabio Quartararo but he quickly noticed a Yamaha milestone which bodes very well.

Quartararo seemed destined to sensationally win at Silverstone on Sunday until his ride height device broke on Lap 12.

He was very emotional afterwards although was able to spot an upwards trend which might trouble Ducati, and their other rivals.

Fabio Quartararo leads Yamaha revival in MotoGP

Quartararo insisted it was Yamaha’s best grand prix since their terrible decline in performance started mid-way through 2023.

“Yes, by far,” he said.

“Especially because I was riding really smoothly. I felt that we were going super fast.

“There will be more opportunity hopefully.

“We have made a step. Not enough, but we are getting stronger and stronger.

“I made a great race. The greatest - I will not say of my career - but of the past three years.

“It was great. Of course we are really disappointed but I think we have to keep our head up.”

Fabio Quartararo

He added: “It was our race. Everything was good. I knew where to push, and where to exaggerate the braking with the wind.

“Everything was under control until that lap.

“I think we can be happy with what we’ve done.”

Quartararo had to be consoled by his best friend who uttered inspirational words in his ear.

The British MotoGP last weekend was the second grand prix in a row won by a non-Ducati rider.

LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco won at Le Mans, then finished second at Silverstone behind Quartararo.

The two Japanese bikes proving their huge progress was in contrast to Marc Marquez who, although he was also on the podium, experienced his worst problems so far with his Ducati GP25.

Teammate Pecco Bagnaia’s issues with his bike are even more severe.

Ducati are having a harder time than ever of halting the other manufacturers.

Quartararo winning the 2022 MotoGP title represents the last time that Ducati were not on top. His performance at Silverstone was a reminder, and a hint that Yamaha are edging back to the summit.

But Quartararo is taking advantage of obvious strengths with his bike, namely its qualifying pace. Three times in a row, he has claimed pole position.

Yamaha’s progress isn’t limited to their star man, Quartararo.

Jack Miller of the Pramac satellite squad finished an impressive P7 at Silverstone.