Pecco Bagnaia: “I cannot do miracles, I need some help”

“It’s the first time that our bike is not competitive," says Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia knows he need help from Ducati because he can’t make “miracles” on his troublesome bike.

The factory Ducati has been the most envied motorcycle in MotoGP for three years but has been plagued with issues this season.

Dating back to preseason, Bagnaia and teammate Marc Marquez didn’t like the new engine so Ducati made the unusual decision to commit to an older version.

While Marquez has tamed his GP25 and tops the MotoGP standings, Bagnaia’s woes have been plainer to see.

“In Corner 7 I crashed in a way which was not normal,” Bagnaia said after Silverstone.

“It’s clear that [on Sunday] something more happened. The situation in general? Something is not working.

“It’s the first time that our bike is not competitive.”

Pecco Bagnaia tells Ducati: "I cannot do miracles"

Bagnaia was second when the British MotoGP was red-flagged, and a restart was ordered.

He changed his rear tyre for the restart which backfired, and Bagnaia crashed out.

He had already attempted to pinpoint the reason for his crash.

It was the worst possible result after Le Mans where he went home with zero points.

But Bagnaia insisted his feeling with the Ducati GP25 was not worse at Silverstone - it was just as bad as ever.

“Not worse, not better. Like always, I don’t feel anything,” he said/

“I need a complete solution.

“I know that I am super fast. I know I can win every race.

“But if my feeling still remains the same, I cannot do miracles.

“I need some help. I know my team is working hard, the engineers are working hard, to give me what I want.

“But right now? The feeling is far.”

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna issued a rallying cry for the manufacturer to back the beleaguered Bagnaia.

He is 72 points behind championship leader and teammate Marquez in the MotoGP standings.

At Silverstone, it was the first time that Marquez had also experienced significant issues with his bike.

Bagnaia credited Marquez for ‘hiding’ the sizable problems with his performance.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Pecco Bagnaia: "I cannot do miracles, I need some help"
