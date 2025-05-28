Gigi Dall’Igna: “Everyone must feel responsible” for Pecco Bagnaia struggles

Gigi Dall’Igna insists that “everyone must do their part” to help struggling Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia crashed out of the British MotoGP, after Le Mans where he scored zero points in either the sprint or the grand prix for the first time since the format was introduced in 2023.

The two-time premier class champion sits 72 points behind teammate Marc Marquez who leads the MotoGP standings.

Bagnaia’s lack of front end feel is plaguing his ability to ride the GP25.

Dall’Igna reacted: “We certainly have a score of data, dynamics and situations which we must analyse in depth: by any mean, this is not an old adage, starting with Pecco’s difficult moment having today experienced another negative Sunday and, let it be said, rather unlucky, given the promising start to the race he experienced.

“There is no justification, everyone must do their part and everyone must feel utterly responsible: working together to solve and improve, operating like a Team in the knowledge of our strength and with the usual humility.

“I'm sure it can only be positive for us to have been called to fight in this field against opponents that have returned to be competitive and are now ready to be protagonists again, with full merit.”

Marc Marquez 'remarkable comeback' in British MotoGP

Marc Marquez

Notably, the British MotoGP was the second Sunday race in a row won by a non-Ducati rider.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco won at Le Mans, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi edged Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo at Silverstone.

Ducati general manager Dall’Igna reacted: “With eleven different winners in as many recent editions of this GP, Silverstone confirms all its unpredictability, ever more so with red flags, strong winds, crashes, technical mishaps and restarts.

“A cliff hanger of a race with many twists and turns in which the whole field was reshuffled several times between changes at the front of the race and exciting comebacks from the rear.

“For us it was a rather complicated Sunday, unusual, certainly not brilliant and with a rather low key performance.

“Still, it was an appreciable show by Marc, who was in difficulty and yet still able to turn the tide with a recovery that led him to a fine third place, which in this circumstance is worth a lot, considering the good fortune of having benefited from a second start that was conceded after the initial crash.

“It was in any case a remarkable comeback, by no means a foregone conclusion, nor was it easy to achieve: one in which he put the determination of a consumed veteran and the doggedness of a rookie.”

Marquez was able to extend his lead at the summit of the championship by holding onto a podium at Silverstone.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez is second, ahead of Bagnaia.

Ducati's backing of Bagnaia remains resolute but that hasn't stopped rumours in Italy that Yamaha consider him a "forbidden dream" signing for 2026.