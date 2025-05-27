Stunning MotoGP rider market rumour about Pecco Bagnaia whispered in Italy

A remarkable and unexpected silly season rumour involving Pecco Bagnaia has been shared in Italy.

The MotoGP season is into its annual rider market phase where teams and riders are considering what to do, and where to go, in 2026.

Unlike some, Bagnaia’s future is rock solid with a factory Ducati contract which lasts until the end of next year.

However, that hasn’t stopped a rival manufacturer admiring Bagnaia and imagining him riding their bike.

Pecco Bagnaia is Yamaha’s ‘forbidden dream’

Pecco Bagnaia

Yamaha are the manufacturer wishing they could lure Bagnaia, Sky Italia report.

Remarkably they are hoping to tempt him “maybe as early as 2026”, according to Sky Italia.

Bagnaia has been described as a “forbidden dream” for Yamaha by the surprising report from his home country.

That is because Yamaha know that Bagnaia’s relationship with Ducati “remains excellent” despite the difficult season he is enduring.

But Paolo Pavesio wants to make a huge first move as the top boss at Yamaha since replacing Lin Jarvis.

The manufacturer wants two elite riders on their factory bike - Fabio Quartararo “is not enough”, the report claims.

Yamaha see a second top rider as essential to reclaiming their old status as MotoGP’s top brand.

Bagnaia is the rider “for whom Yamaha would make any effort, economic and technical”, Sky Italia report.

Yamaha is also, of course, where Bagnaia's mentor Valentino Rossi enjoyed his heyday.

Yamaha eye-catching but Pecco Bagnaia’s status on contracts is clear

Yamaha have been progressing as an impressive rate in 2025.

This year, they have added Pramac as a satellite team to double their quantity of riders and data. In the background they are working on a V4 engine but continue to improve the current package.

Quartararo has claimed three MotoGP pole positions consecutively. His lap record at Silverstone was proof of what his Yamaha can do under certain conditions.

Quartararo looked set to win the British MotoGP - which would have been a major moment in Yamaha’s revival - until a ride height device problem halted him, and reduced him to tears.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia is struggling to tame his Ducati GP25. Even Marc Marquez found issues with it at Silverstone.

Bagnaia is third in the MotoGP standings, 72 points off leader Marc Marquez.

But his words about Jorge Martin’s supposed exit from Aprilia make it clear that he won’t be leaving Ducati before his own deal expires at the end of 2026.

“When you have a contract you need to follow it, you cannot cancel it,” Bagnaia said.

“In my opinion, if you take the words about something and if you sign something, you must respect it.”

Not what Yamaha want to hear.

He might be a dream signing for them. But surely a rumour which will remain a dream only.