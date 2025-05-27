Stunning MotoGP rider market rumour about Pecco Bagnaia whispered in Italy

Silly season is certainly up and running in Pecco Bagnaia's home country...

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

A remarkable and unexpected silly season rumour involving Pecco Bagnaia has been shared in Italy.

The MotoGP season is into its annual rider market phase where teams and riders are considering what to do, and where to go, in 2026.

Unlike some, Bagnaia’s future is rock solid with a factory Ducati contract which lasts until the end of next year.

However, that hasn’t stopped a rival manufacturer admiring Bagnaia and imagining him riding their bike.

Pecco Bagnaia is Yamaha’s ‘forbidden dream’

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

Yamaha are the manufacturer wishing they could lure Bagnaia, Sky Italia report.

Remarkably they are hoping to tempt him “maybe as early as 2026”, according to Sky Italia.

Bagnaia has been described as a “forbidden dream” for Yamaha by the surprising report from his home country.

That is because Yamaha know that Bagnaia’s relationship with Ducati “remains excellent” despite the difficult season he is enduring.

But Paolo Pavesio wants to make a huge first move as the top boss at Yamaha since replacing Lin Jarvis.

The manufacturer wants two elite riders on their factory bike - Fabio Quartararo “is not enough”, the report claims.

Yamaha see a second top rider as essential to reclaiming their old status as MotoGP’s top brand.

Bagnaia is the rider “for whom Yamaha would make any effort, economic and technical”, Sky Italia report.

Yamaha is also, of course, where Bagnaia's mentor Valentino Rossi enjoyed his heyday.

Yamaha eye-catching but Pecco Bagnaia’s status on contracts is clear

Yamaha have been progressing as an impressive rate in 2025.

This year, they have added Pramac as a satellite team to double their quantity of riders and data. In the background they are working on a V4 engine but continue to improve the current package.

Quartararo has claimed three MotoGP pole positions consecutively. His lap record at Silverstone was proof of what his Yamaha can do under certain conditions.

Quartararo looked set to win the British MotoGP - which would have been a major moment in Yamaha’s revival - until a ride height device problem halted him, and reduced him to tears.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia is struggling to tame his Ducati GP25. Even Marc Marquez found issues with it at Silverstone.

Bagnaia is third in the MotoGP standings, 72 points off leader Marc Marquez.

But his words about Jorge Martin’s supposed exit from Aprilia make it clear that he won’t be leaving Ducati before his own deal expires at the end of 2026.

“When you have a contract you need to follow it, you cannot cancel it,” Bagnaia said.

“In my opinion, if you take the words about something and if you sign something, you must respect it.”

Not what Yamaha want to hear.

He might be a dream signing for them. But surely a rumour which will remain a dream only.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
35m ago
Tom Tunstall lists injuries and explains recovery process after tragic BSB incident
Tom Tunstall
MotoGP News
41m ago
Aleix Espargaro hits back as Franco Morbidelli accuses him of a personal grudge
Aleix Espargaro
F1 News
1h ago
How Lando Norris put ‘quite a few demons and F1 paddock doubts to bed’
Lando Norris celebrates his first win in Monaco
MotoGP News
1h ago
New MotoGP riders reminded “there are options” outside of Ducati
Ducati
WSBK
1h ago
WorldSBK Misano test LIVE UPDATES!
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Suspicion over which teams will “suffer” from F1 flexi-wing clampdown
Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari explain Lewis Hamilton’s time loss in ‘no man’s land’ Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle reveals 'surprise' flaw in new Monaco GP pit stop rules
Start of the Monaco Grand Prix
IndyCar News
2h ago
Updated 2025 Indy 500 race results after penalties
Alex Palou
F1 News
2h ago
Alex Albon buys George Russell dinner to put heated clash behind them
Alex Albon and George Russell had dinner after the Monaco GP