Max Verstappen told “look elsewhere” as boat spotted in same harbour as Toto Wolff

Max Verstappen told to quit Red Bull for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen has been advised to quit Red Bull, days after he was tracked to the same location as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Boats belonging to Verstappen and Wolff were spotted in Sardinia, fuelling rumours the four-time world champion could be talking to Mercedes about making a huge move for next season.

Verstappen is under contract to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but his deal includes exit clauses that would allow him to leave for 2026 if certain performance conditions are met.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a shock switch to Mercedes after it emerged talks between the two parties have taken place, and former F1 driver-turned pundit Ralf Schumacher reckons the time has come for Verstappen to quit Red Bull.

"He's only interested in having a good car,” Schumacher told the Sky Sport F1 podcast Backstage pit lane.

"The change of team boss will not change anything in the technical team for the time being. Designer Pierre Wache will also build the car next year. It almost looks like he is not able to close this gap, replace Adrian Newey in any way and build a car capable of winning.

"Therefore, Red Bull will have a difficult time ahead. Verstappen is in a quandary.

"The omens for Red Bull are not good at the moment. If Max Verstappen wants short-term success next year, then he will have to look elsewhere.

“That's why I believe that the journey is going in the direction of Mercedes. I could imagine that he himself is still struggling because he is of course attached to Red Bull.”

Did Verstappen and Wolff meet in Italy?

Schumacher claimed last week he heard whispers that Verstappen and Wolff were due to have a meeting in Sardinia last week.

The rumour mill was sent into overdrive when yachts belonging to Verstappen and Wolff were tracked arriving into the same harbour, aligning with Schumacher’s prediction.

The German found it “funny” the duo decided to meet in Sardinia given the large presence of paparazzi in the area.

"In Sardinia it's always like this, when you end up there, the paparazzi already know, I know that from my own experience,” Schumacher added.

“Accordingly, it will not have been due to this. You should perhaps choose another holiday destination if you want to have your peace and quiet. Of course, it's funny when the two of them show up together with their boats in the same harbour.

“They supposedly still stood next to each other, so you can also take care of rumours yourself. I could imagine that they met.”

It comes after reports the Mercedes chairman and CEO Ola Kallenius has approved the signing of Verstappen. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

