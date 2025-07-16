Max Verstappen transfer given ‘green light’ by Mercedes chairman

Mercedes chairman and CEO Ola Kallenius has reportedly approved the signing of Max Verstappen.

Kallenius has given “the green light” for Mercedes to complete a blockbuster transfer for Red Bull’s four-time world champion, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is said that the fee required to trigger the release of Verstappen’s contract, which runs until the end of 2028, would be in the region of €120m.

However, the report acknowledges that Verstappen’s exit clause remains “the biggest obstacle to overcome” for the transfer to come off.

Verstappen is known to have performance-related clauses in his current deal that would enable him to leave Red Bull at the end of the year.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Verstappen would need to be outside of the top three, or top four, in the F1 drivers’ world championship by the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix in early August in order for the clause to be activated.

The 27-year-old Dutchman is currently third in the standings, 18 points ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the year and is yet to be given an extension by Mercedes despite his impressive form, which has only added to the speculation surrounding Verstappen’s future.

La Gazzetta’s report adds that Verstappen could “seek other legal avenues” to find a way out of his Red Bull contract for 2026 if his release clause is not triggered.

The rumours have intensified after it emerged that Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff were both in Sardinia last week.

Former F1 driver-turned pundit Ralf Schumacher claimed he had heard that the pair planned to have a meeting to discuss future options.

“It’s no coincidence either that this week, two yachts are cruising off Sardinia,” he told Formel1.de, “one belongs to Toto Wolff, the other to Max Verstappen.

“And from what I hear, there’s a good chance they might have had a coffee together.”

This comes after Verstappen’s boss, Christian Horner, was sacked by Red Bull after 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes outfit.

It has been suggested that Red Bull’s decision to dismiss Horner is part of a ploy to convince Verstappen to stay amid a longstanding feud between the former team principal and Verstappen’s father, Jos.