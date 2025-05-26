Enea Bastianini: British MotoGP “worst race of my career”

A double Ducati winner at Silverstone last season, Enea Bastianini branded the 2025 British MotoGP as “probably the worst race of my career”.

Struggling since pre-season testing to make his multi-race winning riding style work on the RC16, Bastianini called for help from KTM “because like this it's impossible to continue.”

After 15th place in the Silverstone Sprint, the Italian crossed the line 17th in the grand prix, having served a long lap penalty from Le Mans.

The Beast - who considered pulling in and retiring - was 38-seconds behind race winner Marco Bezzecchi.

Bastianini was so far behind next closest Miguel Oliveira that even a 16-second post-race tyre pressure penalty didn’t alter the Italian’s result.

The only riders behind Bastianini were injured LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra and Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori, who also received penalties.

Bastianini's fastest lap was 2.1s slower than Bezzecchi and 1.5s behind the fastest KTM of Pedro Acosta, who had been dissatisfied with sixth.

“To be honest, the weekend did not start very well and finished worse!” Bastianini said.

“It's been a very complicated day because I tried to do something on the bike, but nothing, it’s impossible for me to push.

“The race has been complicated also on the straight because it was too difficult for me to keep the throttle [open] because the front was felt light and was closing many times on the straight.

“It has been very frustrating. Probably the worst race of my career.

“I think many times to go into the box during the race, but at the end I finished the race for everybody. For me, for the team.

“But to be honest, I'm not happy about anything.”

Looking ahead to Aragon, Bastianini made a plea for more technical support from KTM.

“At the moment I'm the worst rider on the track. Here last year I won two times and it’s impossible to be ‘last’ this year.

“I think KTM need to do something for me for my future, because like this it’s impossible to continue.”

Although Bastianini and his crew tried various set-ups at Silverstone: “At the end the bike don't turn and the electronics not work. This is the problem.

“We can brake hard, but at this track and today with that strong wind, It was not a strongest point.

“Le Mans was good because we had many stop and go corners and we were more competitive, but here no.”

Bastianini - whose 2024 Silverstone Sprint winning race time was 3.7s faster than Alex Marquez in 2025 - has a best KTM finish of seventh at COTA.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales finished in eleventh place, 11s from Bezzecchi.